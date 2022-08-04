ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News Releases

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 5 days ago

The Oklahoma City Planning Department is hosting an open house to get feedback from residents about how future residential and commercial development should look in the City. The come-and-go event will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on August 20 at Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St.

“The comments we receive from residents will shape new residential, commercial and industrial zones for the City,” said Project Manager Marilyn Lamensdorf Allen. “It’s important we get everyone’s opinion as we move forward.”

People who can’t attend an open house, can take a survey about their neighborhood here.

Background

The City Council adopted planokc, the City’s comprehensive plan, in 2015. Our current ordinances date from before planokc, which recommends updating the code to make land development more efficient and flexible, from very urban to very rural areas.

A Development Codes Diagnosis completed in 2017 outlined problems like document format, ease-of-use and regulations that don’t match planokc’s goals.

Community input is a vital step in the multiyear process to update development codes. City staff and a consultant team from White & Smith will make recommendations for the Planning Commission and City Council to consider and potentially adopt as new zoning code text. New zones would then be placed in a new zoning map and adopted after more community input.

More open houses will be offered through October:

Aug. 20 2 – 4 p.m. Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St.

Sept. 10 10 a.m. – noon Mustang Public Library, 1201 N Mustang Rd.

Sept. 14 noon – 2 p.m. Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave.

Oct. 1 10 a.m. – noon Capitol Hill Library, 327 SW 27th St.

Oct. 1 1 - 5 p.m. Conversation continues at Fiestas de las Americas

Oct. 22 10 a.m. – noon Southern Oaks Library, 6900 S Walker Ave.

For more information

Visit okc.gov/codeupdate for more information about the development code update. Go to okc.gov/news to sign up for City news emails or modify your subscriptions, and be sure to select development code updates.

Call (405) 297-1692 or send an email to marilyn.lamensdorf@okc.gov for questions or details.

# # #

Media Contact

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Ellison
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy