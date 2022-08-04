News Releases

The Oklahoma City Planning Department is hosting an open house to get feedback from residents about how future residential and commercial development should look in the City. The come-and-go event will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on August 20 at Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St.

“The comments we receive from residents will shape new residential, commercial and industrial zones for the City,” said Project Manager Marilyn Lamensdorf Allen. “It’s important we get everyone’s opinion as we move forward.”

People who can’t attend an open house, can take a survey about their neighborhood here.

Background

The City Council adopted planokc, the City’s comprehensive plan, in 2015. Our current ordinances date from before planokc, which recommends updating the code to make land development more efficient and flexible, from very urban to very rural areas.

A Development Codes Diagnosis completed in 2017 outlined problems like document format, ease-of-use and regulations that don’t match planokc’s goals.

Community input is a vital step in the multiyear process to update development codes. City staff and a consultant team from White & Smith will make recommendations for the Planning Commission and City Council to consider and potentially adopt as new zoning code text. New zones would then be placed in a new zoning map and adopted after more community input.

More open houses will be offered through October:

Aug. 20 2 – 4 p.m. Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St.

Sept. 10 10 a.m. – noon Mustang Public Library, 1201 N Mustang Rd.

Sept. 14 noon – 2 p.m. Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave.

Oct. 1 10 a.m. – noon Capitol Hill Library, 327 SW 27th St.

Oct. 1 1 - 5 p.m. Conversation continues at Fiestas de las Americas

Oct. 22 10 a.m. – noon Southern Oaks Library, 6900 S Walker Ave.

For more information

Visit okc.gov/codeupdate for more information about the development code update. Go to okc.gov/news to sign up for City news emails or modify your subscriptions, and be sure to select development code updates.

Call (405) 297-1692 or send an email to marilyn.lamensdorf@okc.gov for questions or details.

Media Contact

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550