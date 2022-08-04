ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas officer injured after suspected drunk driver sideswipes cruiser

police1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.police1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
ROWLETT, TX
WFAA

Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
WEATHERFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of killing boyfriend by setting him on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman faces murder charges after allegedly setting her 25-year-old boyfriend on fire at a gas station. According to a news release from the Arlington Police Department, on the evening of July 18 at approximately 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road at a gas station to a report of a fire. At the scene, bystanders reportedly put the fire out using extinguishers.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Drunk driver arrested after causing crash that injured Fort Worth officer, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth officer is hospitalized after a drunk driver caused him to crash into a tree Wednesday night, police said. At about 11:17 p.m. Aug. 3, the officer was responding to a call to assist another officer who was involved in a foot pursuit of an unrelated suspect.The officer was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of East Lancaster Avenue and was passing the suspect's vehicle when the suspect failed to yield and instead turned into the front of the officer's patrol vehicle, police said.Police said the impact forced the patrol vehicle to the right, where it exited the roadway and hit a tree—trapping the officer inside.  The officer was extracted from the vehicle and then taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition.Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later found by officers a short distance away. An officer from the Driving While Intoxicated Unit determined the driver was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.The suspect—whose identity has not been released—faces charges of intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.This is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Medstar#Fire Department
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DOVER, RANDALL SCOTT; W/M; POB: PASADENA TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FATE TX; OCCUPATION: GARAGE...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Law enforcement saves woman in emotional distress from rooftop

WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials, alongside first responders rescued a woman from a rooftop on Aug. 4 who was allegedly in the throes of emotional distress. Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were driving by a local business near the intersection of Watauga Rd. and Bonnie Dr. when they saw her. They called for help from the Watauga police and fire departments.Fearing she would jump, two of the deputies, along with responding officers made their way to the roof and started talking to her. Firefighters brought a ladder truck to help move the woman safely off the roof. She was taken to a mental health treatment facility. 
WATAUGA, TX
fox4news.com

18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Hood County fire injures 3 firefighters

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Colony Fire, that quickly spread near Tolar, injured three firefighters. One firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body and was taken to Parkland Health Burn Unit. Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spans 450 acres and is 20% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire spread quickly by establishing itself in thick oak and juniper brush, officials said.High temperatures and high winds also contributed to the fire spreading.Multiple Hood County fire departments responded to the fire. 
HOOD COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy