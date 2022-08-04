First Look At How The World’s Biggest Trial Of Four-Day Work Week Impacts Workers

Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
CNBC
1 in 4 Gen Z employees worry that taking a lunch break makes them look bad at work
We've all heard the saying, 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day,' but many experts think lunch is the most crucial, as it energizes your body during the middle of the day, boosting your energy and productivity. Unfortunately, many Gen Z professionals aren't taking their lunch breaks, and it's affecting their performance.
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
Lowe's workers say 'chaotic' scheduling effectively killed their weekends. Now the retailer is offering 4-day workweeks to ease the pain.
Lowe's employees have long decried the company's scheduling policies. They describe workspaces rife with low morale and troubles maintaining work-life balance. The retailer's latest response includes giving employees the option of coming in four days a week.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
AOL Corp
8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
JOBS・
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
TikToker Gives Best Argument to Keep Jobs Remote: "Annoying” Co-Workers Who Kill Productivity
Remote workers are largely more productive than those who perform their job functions while in the office, studies indicate. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a ton of data from folks who were suddenly thrust into the world of working-from-home (or coffee shops, malls, etc.) and the results have been "surprising" for many businesses.
Chaos after heat crashes computers at leading London hospitals
Patient safety compromised during IT failure at Guy’s and St Thomas’
Business to Human: The Power of a People-First Approach to Marketing
Insight on marketing products and solutions that put people first.
How to Write a Follow-up Email After a Job Interview
Many job candidates fail to write follow-up emails after an interview. Learn how to craft a thank you email that can help you stand out from the competition.
Company Forcing Staff to Work in an Empty Office to Boost 'Culture' Slammed
"It's like they purposely want to make their employees miserable by making them come in" so the office they paid for is used, one Reddit user said.
Allbirds Lays Off 23 Employees after Stock Drops 70%
Despite strong returns in recent months, Allbirds is setting part of its “Flock” free. On Tuesday, the direct-to-consumer footwear brand confirmed that it was laying off 23 employees. The dismissals were first posted on startup layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi and reported by SFGATE.com. “We have thoughtfully evaluated roles and...
This Innovative Hiring Approach Will Help You Beat the Great Resignation
These four strategies can help you stay ahead in an unpredictable hiring landscape.
JOBS・
Why it's more important than ever for workplaces to have staff well-being plans
A recent survey of New Zealand workplaces revealed more than a third have no workplace well-being plan in place. Yet it is necessary, now more than ever, for organisations to understand what a healthy work environment looks like and to provide it for their employees. The 2015 Health and Safety at Work Act requires workplaces to look after the physical and mental health and well-being of their staff. This means looking at work through a health and safety lens and understanding the risks that affect people’s well-being at work. For many organisations, the legislation took them into new and unknown...
Hr Morning
BLS changes occupation definitions: What HR needs to know
One year out from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 release of 50 newly defined occupations of the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC), the baseline is stabilizing – let’s look at what changed. Perhaps as a response to the tectonic shifts in the labor market caused by COVID-19,...
CNBC
Companies’ DEI plans often stall at ‘frozen’ middle management—here's how to fix it
During the past two years, companies nationwide have pledged to improve and embrace diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces. However, many organizations have missed the mark, leaving employees of color feeling unsupported and even considering reentering the job market. Diversity in managerial and executive positions remains an issue for...
