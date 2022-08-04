East Locust Street and North Humboldt Boulevard will close from Aug. 10 to Sept. 2 for reconstruction work

Warren County deputies are continuing their investigation into a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist. On Tuesday, 55-year-old Steven Schnall was riding on State Route Eight in Horicon when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Schnall was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver of the vehicle wasn't injured. Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO