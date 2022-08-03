ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan has the latest on the NFL appealing Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension

 3 days ago
brownsnation.com

NFL May Be Trying To Increase Watson’s Suspension For One Reason

On Monday, former federal judge Sue Robinson, acting independently of the NFL and the players’ association, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face a six-game suspension as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations. Both sides had 72 hours to file an appeal, and as many expected,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension

The Deshaun Watson saga with the Cleveland Browns has been a steaming hot mess for both the quarterback AND the team. As a quick recap: Watson missed the entirety of the 2021 season. During that time, more than twenty sexual assault allegations were hauled at Watson. Because of that, the Texans traded him to the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson has at least 15 million reasons to avoid lawsuit vs. NFL over suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal

The NFLPA has reportedly submitted their written response to the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The response was due by midnight, Friday night. This comes two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to appeal the six-game suspension levied by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFLPA […] The post NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Browns#American Football

