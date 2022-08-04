Giants training camp thoughts: Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, more

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos closed out their seventh day of training camp. The team was rocked with injury news the previous day when both Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett went down with season-ending ACL tears. The absence of Patrick will surely be missed, as he was the team’s best-performing wide receiver for the past few seasons. However, when one door closes for a player, one opens for another. In this case, the door will be opening for a player who was already heading into training camp with a lot to prove: WR Montrell Washington.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO