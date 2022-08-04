Giants training camp thoughts: Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, more

Read on elitesportsny.com
Mac Jones shows out to headline Patriots’ 8th training camp practice
FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots put the pads back on for Thursday’s practice, their eighth so far of training camp. This came after going back to shells to work some things out on Wednesday, and it appeared to work — somewhat. Here are five observations from...
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
‘Never heard a rookie talk so much trash’: Robert Saleh vocal on Jets rookie Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets selected corner Sauce Gardner with the fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has yet to take an official NFL snap yet, but the rookie has left an impression on Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh joined Andrew Siciliano and Shaun O’Hara of the NFL...
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Giants Place Rookie On Season-Ending Injured Reserve: NFL Fans React
Just moments ago, the New York Giants announced that they are placing rookie offensive guard Marcus McKethan on the season-ending injured reserve. McKethan, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury. An unfortunate setback for the talented rookie. "Giants placed rookie fifth-round pick, OL Marcus...
New York Jets Training Camp Takeaways, 8/5: News, updates, quotes, and more
The New York Jets wrapped up their fifth-straight day of work early Friday afternoon. The team has its annual Green and White Scrimmage tomorrow night at MetLife Stadium. After missing a good chunk of time on the non-football injury list, both Tevin Coleman and Jeremy Ruckert were back getting work today. George Fant continued to get work in during today’s practice in 11-on-11. Ty Johnson and Vinny Curry both missed practice again today with hamstrings.
Giants sign veteran offensive tackle Will Holden
The New York Giants added veteran offensive tackle Will Holden to the roster on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman replaces
The 1 player with the most to prove at Broncos 2022 training camp
On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos closed out their seventh day of training camp. The team was rocked with injury news the previous day when both Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett went down with season-ending ACL tears. The absence of Patrick will surely be missed, as he was the team’s best-performing wide receiver for the past few seasons. However, when one door closes for a player, one opens for another. In this case, the door will be opening for a player who was already heading into training camp with a lot to prove: WR Montrell Washington.
