Blue Origin carries the first Egyptian and Portuguese spacefliers on suborbital trip

The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
'Woohoo! We're not going to die!' Blue Origin space tourists celebrate successful mission
Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle carried six people on a roughly 10-minute flight today (Aug. 4) — a brief mission, but long enough to change the passengers' lives forever.
The Largest Spacecrafts to Crash Back to Earth
On July 30, residents on the island of Borneo were treated to a surprise light show as the core stage of a Chinese rocket fell out of orbit and lit up the night sky. Weighing 21.3 tons upon re-entry, the rocket broke apart into flaming human-made meteors. A local news report shows what appears to […]
Boom Supersonic and Northrop Grumman team up to build superfast US military aircraft
Boom Supersonic, which wants to fly passengers faster than the speed of sound, announced a collaboration with Northrop Grumman focused on government sales. The partnership aims to create variants of Boom's supersonic "Overture" aircraft for military and emergency response, the companies announced (opens in new tab) in a statement Tuesday (July 19). Terms of the deal, including its value, were not disclosed.
China launches mysterious reusable 'test spacecraft' to Earth orbit
For the second time in two years, China has launched a classified reusable vehicle — thought to be a robotic space plane — on a mystery mission to Earth orbit.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket to roll out Aug. 18 for lunar launch
All systems are go so far to roll out the Artemis 1 rocket to the launch pad for a planned liftoff on Aug. 29.
Watch Blue Origin launch 6 people to suborbital space today
Blue Origin will launch six people to suborbital space and back on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), and you can watch the action live.
Universe Today
Masten Space is Building a Lunar Lander for NASA. Also, They Just Filed for Bankruptcy
If you’re a fan of the commercial space industry (aka. NewSpace), then the name Masten Space Systems is sure to ring a bell. For years, this California-based aerospace company has been developing delivery systems to accommodate payloads to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This included Xoie, the lander concept that won the $1 million Northrop Grumman Lunar X-Prize in 2009, their Xombie and Xodiac reusable terrestrial landers, and the in-Flight Alumina Spray Technique (FAST) that would allow lunar landers to create their own landing pads.
Digital Trends
NASA video reveals complexity of Lunar Gateway plan
The Lunar Gateway will be a space station in a lunar orbit primarily for getting astronauts and cargo to the surface of the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency is using various private firms to develop various Gateway modules, the first of which will be should be deployed in the mid-2020s.
NASA looks to private outposts to build on International Space Station's legacy
The International Space Station (ISS) is entering its golden years, but activities aboard the orbiting lab aren't slowing down — just the opposite, in fact. The ISS can't fly forever, however, and NASA officials envision a diverse market of commercial space stations taking its place as demand for access to low Earth orbit (LEO) continues to increase.
Elon Musk's Flying SpaceX Debris Alarms Australian Sheep Farmer Who Found Particles Outside Near His Private Field
Screenshot from public access article.Jack Connor/TweakTown. Imagine strolling through your private field only to discover the jettisoned, burnt-up trunk from a SpaceX mission had landed in your area. A Dalgety, Australia sheep farmer, approximately 5-hours southwest of Sydney, was astonished to discover rocket debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX mission had, in fact, landed in his field.
SpaceX's private Polaris Dawn space crew targets December launch date: report
The first of the Polaris program launches should lift off in December 2022, its billionaire commander says.
SpaceX team headed to Australia to investigate Dragon space junk crash
Officials with SpaceX are going to Australia to examine a crash site possibly associated with space debris generated from the Crew-1 Dragon spacecraft.
International Space Station: Live updates
Find out what's going on at the International Space Station.
China steers cargo spacecraft to fiery death in Earth's atmosphere
China guided its Tianzhou 3 cargo spacecraft to a fiery death in Earth's atmosphere late Tuesday night (July 26).
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Additional Artemis I Test Objectives for Space Launch System Rocket and Orion Spacecraft
During Artemis I, which is scheduled to launch as early as August 29, NASA plans to accomplish several primary objectives. These include demonstrating the performance of the Orion spacecraft’s heat shield from lunar return velocities, demonstrating operations and facilities during all mission phases from launch countdown through recovery, and retrieving the crew module for post-flight analysis.
SpaceX addressing Falcon 9 rocket damage ahead of next NASA astronaut launch
SpaceX is making some changes following transport damage to a Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew-5 commander Nicole Mann telling reporters she's confident the system will fly safely.
IFLScience
NASA Confirms Launch Date For Artemis I Is A Go
Humanity’s mission back to the Moon is about to see its first major test in just a few weeks. NASA has announced that Artemis I, the uncrewed test mission of its new rocket and capsule, will roll out to the launch pad on August 18 for the expected launch on August 29.
The Weather Channel
Four Agencies Conduct Space Missions on Same Day; Rocket Lab, ULA, Blue Origin, SpaceX to Launch Rockets on Thursday
Four space companies — Rocket Lab, ULA, Blue Origin and SpaceX — are all set to launch their rocket missions on Thursday. After facing a delay on its second satellite launch due to software updates, American firm Rocket Lab successfully launched the NROL-199 spy satellite on Thursday for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which operates the nation's fleet of spy satellites.
