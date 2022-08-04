Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO