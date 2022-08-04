ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The ‘painful’ method Kim Kardashian uses to keep her stomach tight

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgZ9P_0h4gyp7M00

From vampire facials to botox , Kim Kardashian is always looking for ways to physically better herself. And although she denies any invasive plastic surgery like a nose job or butt implants, other procedures like painful lasers are among her favorites.

The 41-year-old The Kardashians star recently took to social media to share a snap of her red stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment. According to Kim, she tried the Morpheus8 laser.

“This is a game changer!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I did morpheous [SIC] laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami’s spa @gpsaesthetics.” Although she said it is her “fave laser,” she also admitted, “it’s painful lol but worth it!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeiAW_0h4gyp7M00 Kim Kardashian

According to GPS Aesthetics, the Morpheus8 is “a micro-needling treatment that creates tiny punctures in the upper layers of the skin. As the needles repeatedly penetrate the skin, they deliver pulses of radiofrequency energy into the deeper layers of skin, creating a thermal response.

The combination of the micro-injuries and heat generated by the radiofrequency energy kickstarts your body’s natural healing process. Your skin amps the production of collagen and elastin, the building blocks of firm, supple skin. The combination of micro-needling and radiofrequency produces a mild fat reduction in the treated area.”

Although Kim said the procedure is “painful,” the website assures the “incredible improvements are achieved with minimal discomfort” because the “team use numbing cream to make treatment very tolerable, and the needles are sharp and fine, so they do not cause excessive trauma to the skin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZG9sR_0h4gyp7M00 Kim Kardashian

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian reveals the extreme actions she would take to look younger

Sharon Osbourne shares plastic surgery experience after ‘horrendous’ facelift

Skincare tips for how to look gorgeous at any age

Kardashian’s latest treatment comes after getting another treatment on her face to help reduce pore size. “@kimkardashian is getting the MOXI + BroadBand Light treatment combo to help reduce pore size, remove sun spots and improve tone & texture for glowing skin! ✨ Many say it produces that smooth, filter appearance but in real, every day life. @gpsaesthetics,” Dr. Ashkan Ghavami , a specialist in cosmetic surgery procedures for the face, breasts, and body, informed.


“The demand for treatments to help with Melasma, Brown Spots & Sun Damage has always been very high but the devices haven’t been great until NOW! 🥳 Finally something that helps those stubborn imperfections,” the founder of Ghavami Plastic Surgery Beverly Hills & LA wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Sharon Osbourne
HOLAUSA

Emily Ratajkowski’s husband really wants a second chance

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, appear to be getting a divorce. While both parties haven’t explained or confirmed their decision, there’s a variety of rumors swirling around, including sources that claim that Bear-McClard cheated. Ratajkowski gave these rumors her tacit approval by liking a variety...
CELEBRITIES
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Reasons Your Legs Feel Heavy and How to Get Relief

Notice your legs are feeling heavier than normal? Achiness isn't uncommon if you were on your feet for longer than normal or had an unusually active day. But if you consistently notice your legs feel heavy and swollen, you could be dealing with an underlying problem. Legs that feel like...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Botox#Skin Tone#Gps#Kardashians#Gpsaesthetics#Gps Aesthetics
HOLAUSA

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo share exciting ‘Wicked’ update

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared a small but exciting update of “Wicked.” Erivo and Grande both shared posts hiding some photos for fans of the movie. They also commented on each other’s posts, leaving encouraging messages. RELATED: Ariana Grande shows love for Selena Gomez...
MOVIES
The Independent

Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth control

A hippopotamus has given birth to a newborn despite being on birth control.The female baby weighed in at over 26 kilos after being born at Cincinnati Zoo and is already walking around and exploring her enclosure.Mother Bibi fell pregnant in April despite being on birth control.She already has one child - Fiona - that became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 13 kilos.Her new sister - who has not yet been named - weighed double at birth.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cincinnati Zoo welcomes newborn hippoThousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sightKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Renée Zellweger says she ‘survived a lot’ to get to 50: ‘I’ve earned my power and voice’

Renée Zellweger has said that turning 50 felt like a “whole new beginning” as she reflects on living “unapologetically” and rejecting the beauty standard of chasing her youth.The Bridget Jones’s Diary actor believes more people should embrace their current age, rather than comparing themselves to how they looked when they were younger.“I have this conversation with my girlfriends all the time,” Zellweger, 53, said in a new interview with The Sunday Times.“Who’s redefining 50 or 60 without having to say, ‘Hey, look at me with my clothes off and I still look almost as good as I did back then?’“I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
verywellhealth.com

Why Is the Skin Peeling Between My Toes?

Skin peeling between the toes has several potential causes. Fungal infection, healing skin, damp environments, and underlying conditions may cause the skin between the toes to peel. This article discusses the causes of skin peeling between the toes, treatment options, prevention strategies, and when to see a healthcare provider. Causes...
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

How Sleep Apnea Affects Weight

Sleep apnea, also called obstructive sleep apnea, is a medical condition that many people live with. If left untreated, can cause many symptoms and potentially lead to complications such as weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. This article will review the causes of sleep apnea, how it can...
WEIGHT LOSS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy