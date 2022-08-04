ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas ‘Didn’t Feel Like Anyone Could Stop Me’ On Stolen Base In MLB Debut

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas made his long-anticipated MLB debut against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night and helped lead the club to a 3-0 victory. Vargas batted seventh as the designated hitter and roped an RBI double at 106 mph in his first at-bat to put L.A. up 1-0 in the second inning. He then went on to steal third base on the first pitch after his extra-base hit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres

The trade that sent Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Brewers, who have become a perennial National […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future

Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Final MLB trade deadline grades for the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals were involved in pretty much every rumor that came out during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Whoever was rumored to be available, the Cardinals were rumored to be pursuing. It wasn’t totally surprising considering that the Cardinals are battling to earn a playoff spot, and needed some reinforcements in order to make it happen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Lack of Impact Trade

After all the Juan Soto buildup, the Dodgers largely stood pat at the MLB trade deadline. San Diego wound up trading for the Nationals superstar, sending multiple top prospects and Luke Voit in exchange for Josh Bell and Soto. LA appeared to be kicking the tires on trades for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and (or) Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Instead, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes made some moves around the margin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully

Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline

The Chicago Cubs stood pat at the MLB Trade Deadline and ended up keeping two of their longest-tenured players in Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both guys were expected to be moved, but ultimately, they will remain in a Cubbies uniform until the end of the season. By no surprise, Jed Hoyer was asked why […] The post The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will face off in the third of a four-game series in Cleveland on Saturday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Astros-Guardians prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Houston Astros, at 70-38, are one of the best […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Ringer

The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports

Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘This is what makes it special’: Joe Davis reveals the truth about replacing Vin Scully as Dodgers broadcaster

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored the great Vin Scully with an emotional tribute on Friday prior to their game against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers honored him during the game as well, as they won by a final score of 8-1. Scully, who recently passed away, is considered the greatest sportscaster of all-time by many. His voice, storytelling ability, and pure broadcasting prowess is impossible to replicate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
