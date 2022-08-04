ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande to get $817.8 million for giving up land use rights for soccer stadium

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Troubled property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Thursday it would receive 5.52 billion yuan ($817.8 million) for cancelling a contract to buy land-use rights for a soccer stadium.

The indebted group will return the land-use rights to the Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, from which it had acquired the rights in April 2020 for 6.81 billion yuan. https://reut.rs/3d6KZMb

Construction on the 12 billion yuan Guangzhou Evergrande Football Stadium began in April 2020. Evergrande bought control of Guangzhou FC in 2010.

Late last week, Evergrande disclosed a plan for restructuring its offshore debt, which involves offering asset packages to creditors. read more

($1 = 6.7501 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

