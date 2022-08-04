Safeguarding the nest

Jennie Hakes sent in these July 10 photos of a killdeer mom (or perhaps dad - they share duties) defending the nest.

The eggs are just behind her. The chicks are precocial, which means they hatch with their running shoes on, like baby chickens. “The nest is in one of our horse corrals and luckily has not been stepped on. It always takes me awhile to see the eggs, they blend in with the ground so well,” said Hakes. “Whenever I go to check on it, I make sure to follow the mom-bird as she pretends to have a broken wing and lures me away. I always oblige her.”