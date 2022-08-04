St. Clair County Health Department-Opinion EditorialMonkeypox Awareness in St. Clair County

Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
The new sign design shows a dynamic character leaning forward in a wheelchair instead of the old one that sits up.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond and Kent Lake
State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford.
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama
As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Huron Valley Students Will Not Be Allowed To Carry Backpacks To High School Classrooms, Officials Say
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Huron Valley Schools District says its high school students will not be able to carry their backpacks and large bags to class this year. According to a letter sent to Lakeland and Milford high schools, the backpacks were considered to be a hazard and make “it difficult for both students and staff to maneuver through the classroom.” Administrators were also concerned with the weight of backpacks “by carrying around a full day’s worth of materials.” School officials say the decision does not impact elementary and middle schools because those students already do not take their backpacks to class. They say the change has been under consideration for several years as more students enrolled. Starting this fall, students will be asked to use their assigned lockers between classes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Where the issue over abortion stands in Michigan this week
It was a chaotic and confusing week here in Michigan over the issue of abortion. Here's a look at where the issue stands.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above. Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
Michigan Gas Utilities in a battle with two siblings over a new pipeline
On Monday, two siblings chained themselves to an excavator to protest Michigan Gas Utilities putting a replacement line in. On Wednesday, the siblings were served with a cease and desist order.
Lakefront Active Adult Community Coming to Milford in Spring 2023
Del Webb in Colorado, a division of PulteGroup founded in Detroit in 1950, has announced an active adult community for those 55 and older in Milford Township called Kensington Ridge, which will include more than 600 homes and a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse. “We are already seeing a lot of interest among...
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
Nessel raises awareness for $4.9B in unpaid child support in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — August is Child Support Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday explaining the dire need for child support within the state. Nessel says children within the state are owed $4.9 billion in unpaid support. Custodial parents are...
Motor Carrier Officers and Troopers to Participate in StatewideTraffic Enforcement Operation Involving I-75
LANSING, MICH. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 7, Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers and troopers assigned to MSP Motor Units will focus enforcement on I-75 from the Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. The enforcement operation titled “Stay Alive on I-75” seeks to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial vehicles along the I-75 corridor. This statewide enforcement effort runs through Aug. 13.
