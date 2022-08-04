ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terreno: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $36.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $96.7 million, or $1.28 per share.

The industrial real estate company, based in Bellevue, Washington, posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRNO

