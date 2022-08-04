ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrang

I was at Woodstock ’99 and it destroyed my innocence

For most rock fans, Woodstock ’99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock’s third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Mike Mattison
Derek Trucks
John Coltrane
Eric Clapton
DoYouRemember?

ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival

Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx slams musicians who use Mötley Crüe for clout

Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter. “Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.
960 The Ref

Metallica premieres live video of ﻿‘Stranger Things’﻿-themed “Master of Puppets” Lollapalooza performance

Metallica officially premiered the live video of their Stranger Things-themed performance of “Master of Puppets” at Lollapalooza. During the song's solo, the stage's video screens showed footage from the Netflix sci-fi series, specifically of the character Eddie Munson shredding the 1986 thrash classic during the season four finale. The "Master of Puppets" placement in Stranger Things has led to newfound popularity for the track, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 following the finale's premiere last month.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet. It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces Second Leg of 2022 US Tour

Stevie Nicks has added a dozen dates to her 2022 U.S. tour. The second leg of the singer's trek will begin on Sept. 17 in Mansfield, Mass., at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, N.J., followed by several more festival appearances. After performing at the Ohana Festival on Sept. 30, Nicks will make her way across the lower portion of the U.S., stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte and Tampa, before wrapping things up in West Palm Beach on Oct 28.
EW.com

Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music

A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Aims to Debunk the Band’s Myth

Whether or not you believe the Rolling Stones are the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band, one thing is for certain: They changed the face of popular music. Among Mick Jagger's jaw-dropping moves, Keith Richards' down-and-dirty guitar playing, Ronnie Wood's multi-instrumental talent and the late Charlie Watts' deceptively sophisticated style of drumming, the Stones have been "turning people on for 60 years," as Richards' puts it in a trailer for a new four-part series from Epix.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

