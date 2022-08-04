DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren

Read on www.wtsp.com
Related
Hillsborough deputies: Person robs TD Bank on Dale Mabry Highway
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the TD Bank location in Carrollwood. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's gathering information on what happened at the bank. It's located at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Floyd Road. No other information...
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee accused of domestic violence battery
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An employee with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for domestic violence battery on Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a news release. At around 10 p.m., Detention Corporal Calvin Edwards, who works in the jail division of the sheriff's office, was involved in...
Andrew Warren accuses DeSantis of 'presidential' motivation for suspension
TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren alleged political impulses for his suspension by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying, "I'll briefly address the governor's presidential campaign." The suspended Democratic official made the remark at the start of a news conference Thursday afternoon before speaking on a "major development"...
At least 1 person killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The agency confirms State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road is closed. At least one person is said to have died in the crash. It's not yet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Tampa Bay partners with education foundations for back-to-school supply drive
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, 10 Tampa Bay teamed up with the Education Foundations from both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as part of an effort to collect school supplies to help students and teachers. Our team showed up to collect donations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug....
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
Scheduled news conference on 1983 cold case murder of Barbara Grams canceled after Warren suspension
TAMPA, Fla — Thursday's planned news conference with Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren on what was described as a "major development" in a 1980s cold case will not happen after the official's suspension. Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier in the day announced Warren's suspension due to what he described as...
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Tampa kicks off list of weeklong events ahead of '813 Day'
TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is the beginning of 813-week events in the city of Tampa. 813 Day is special because it’s the one day of the year that matches Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf is marking the occasion with a charity event benefitting non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.
Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
A Tampa rabbi is suing Florida over its 15-week abortion ban
TAMPA, Fla — The rabbi of a Tampa synagogue is suing the state of Florida, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Attorney Ginger Madden and other state leaders over the newly-implemented 15-week abortion ban. HB 5, the Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality bill, bans most abortions...
Polk County to conduct random student searches as part of new safety procedure
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County school district officials are gearing up for the new school year with some new changes in place. Superintendent Frederick Heid says they will be adding random searches of students for weapons to their list of safety procedures. The searches will be conducted at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day
TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
Tampa tenants protest, demand council put rent control on ballot
TAMPA, Fla. — A group of people protested in front of Tampa City Hall in response to council members' decision not to put a rent control measure on the ballot this November. The measure failed on Wednesday, Aug. 4, one week after the city council voted 6-1 in favor of plans to let voters decide on a housing emergency declaration.
Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Pennsylvania woman was found earlier this summer in the Tampa Bay region, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday. Authorities had been searching for Jasmine Forbes since February. They zeroed in on Florida after learning the 31-year-old woman had traveled there. On...
Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to give renters more time when rent goes up. "It is becoming incredibly difficult for people to find a place, and then ultimately we end up with families that are potentially homeless for a period of time,” Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners Chair Kimberly Overman said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Crash along Howard Frankland Bridge jams traffic
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic along southbound Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge was clogged Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck. At the time, traffic cameras showed all southbound lanes moving slowly due to the crash. There is no word yet on what exactly caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
'I just started screaming': 13-year-old bit by shark while on family vacation in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen will have an interesting story to tell his peers once the new school year starts this month after being bit in the lip by a shark. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko from Oviedo says his family was on vacation in the Florida Keys out looking for lobsters last week when it happened. He says he was attacked by a nurse shark — a species usually known to be docile.
DNA evidence points to 2 men in 1983 rape, murder of Barbara Grams
TAMPA, Fla — Following Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement on the suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he described as "neglect of duty," Warren made a groundbreaking announcement for the 1983 cold case murder of a teen. In a planned press conference, Warren announced that DNA...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0