Hillsborough County, FL

DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren

 4 days ago
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
TAMPA, FL
Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1

TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
A Tampa rabbi is suing Florida over its 15-week abortion ban

TAMPA, Fla — The rabbi of a Tampa synagogue is suing the state of Florida, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Attorney Ginger Madden and other state leaders over the newly-implemented 15-week abortion ban. HB 5, the Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality bill, bans most abortions...
TAMPA, FL
Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa tenants protest, demand council put rent control on ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of people protested in front of Tampa City Hall in response to council members' decision not to put a rent control measure on the ballot this November. The measure failed on Wednesday, Aug. 4, one week after the city council voted 6-1 in favor of plans to let voters decide on a housing emergency declaration.
TAMPA, FL
Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to give renters more time when rent goes up. "It is becoming incredibly difficult for people to find a place, and then ultimately we end up with families that are potentially homeless for a period of time,” Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners Chair Kimberly Overman said.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
CLEARWATER, FL
Crash along Howard Frankland Bridge jams traffic

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic along southbound Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge was clogged Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck. At the time, traffic cameras showed all southbound lanes moving slowly due to the crash. There is no word yet on what exactly caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
TAMPA, FL
'I just started screaming': 13-year-old bit by shark while on family vacation in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen will have an interesting story to tell his peers once the new school year starts this month after being bit in the lip by a shark. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko from Oviedo says his family was on vacation in the Florida Keys out looking for lobsters last week when it happened. He says he was attacked by a nurse shark — a species usually known to be docile.
OVIEDO, FL
