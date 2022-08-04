Sisecam Resources's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mid Penn Bancorp MPB. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Tuesday, Mid Penn Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO