Hillsborough County, FL

Andrew Warren: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney of Hillsborough County

fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 38

Julie Burnie
2d ago

It's funny how he's not said A WORD about sheriff Tony🤔.. A felon lead's the police department but Florida bans most felons from employment

Reply(2)
5
Own the Libs
2d ago

Best Governor in America!!! Soon to be Best President in American history. Desantis triggers libs and that’s why they hate him, but that’s why I love him!

Reply(1)
12
TrumpLostYuge
2d ago

Religious suppression, of the Death Santis party. Can't wait to vote him out. I bet he pulls a trump and claims it was stolen from him, like the thousands of dollars he pocketed from the covid relief funds.

Reply(4)
7
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Florida Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.5.2022 — Replacing Charlie Crist — DeSantis Suspends Controversial State Attorney— More...

One of the most closely-watch Republican congressional races in Florida is the contest in the 13th District between Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, and Kevin Hayslett, to replace Rep. Charlie Crist. This race has gotten ugly. While her popularity among voters continues to grow, Luna is the target. Hayslett has...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he won't leave

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is not stepping down, despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempts to suspend him from his locally elected role as the county's chief prosecutor, citing "neglect of duty" and "incompetence.""I'm still doing this job as the twice-elected state attorney," a defiant Warren said Thursday after a press conference called to discuss the findings in a cold case investigation.Driving the news: In a theatrical announcement at Falkenburg Road Jail that was harkened by sensational tweets from his media personnel, DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was suspending Warren, state attorney in District 13...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Wendy Peale showed up in Dania Beach Friday to give the Florida Board of Medicine a piece of her mind, on behalf of her nonbinary kid, Ren. She wasn’t alone. Plenty of parents showed up to support their transgender and nonbinary children. There were scores of trans and gender non-conforming youth. A transgender military veteran. […] The post State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Board of Medicine takes aim at treatments for transgender youths

Florida Board of Medicine. Board of Medicine Vice Chairman and Fort Lauderdale physician Kevin Cairns was the only Board member to oppose the rulemaking. Members of the state medical board have agreed to initiate rules that could ban physicians from providing gender-affirming care to transgender people under the age of 18, while also limiting access to care to adults.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE

