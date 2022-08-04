Allergy alert for Schnucks fruit and nut trail mix

Read on khqa.com
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
FOXBusiness
Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states
Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
Thrillist
This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
Thrillist
Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many
After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Popculture
Trader Joe's Product Sparks Public Health Alert
Trader Joe's customers who recently bought ready-to-eat Caesar salads with chicken should double-check the package before eating. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Tuesday because the salad dressing packets included in some recently-sold packages did not list eggs as an ingredient, making them dangerous to consumers with an egg allergy. The salad packages are no longer sold in stores, but consumers could still have them in their homes.
What You Need To Know About The Recent Recall Of Premier Protein Drinks
46% of Americans regularly consume protein drinks on a regular basis, but fewer people may be enthusiastic about protein drinks after a recent recall.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Meal Replacements. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Due to the...
contagionlive.com
Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand
The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
Warning to thousands of pet owners as dog food recalled due to salmonella fears
PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears. The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods. The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg...
Popculture
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
CNET
Florida Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Over Link to Listeria Outbreak
Big Olaf ice cream has been linked to a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. The CDC's investigation is ongoing. Listeria infection can be serious for people who are pregnant, older adults, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems. What it...
19,000 pounds of Cuban style frozen pizzas recalled from stores in Florida and Texas
There was a USDA inspection problem.
86,900 bags of P.F. Chang’s Beef & Broccoli have something else. They’ve been recalled
A packing error that can range from annoying to perilous for consumers caused food colossus Conagra to recall 119,581 pounds — or 86,968 22-ounce bags — of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli meal. This doesn’t concern food served at P.F. Chang’s restaurants. According...
