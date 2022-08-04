ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Allergy alert for Schnucks fruit and nut trail mix

By WRSP/WICS Staff
khqa.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states

Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nut#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Fruit And Nut Trail Mix#Schnucks Fruit#Upc
Thrillist

This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Trader Joe's Product Sparks Public Health Alert

Trader Joe's customers who recently bought ready-to-eat Caesar salads with chicken should double-check the package before eating. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Tuesday because the salad dressing packets included in some recently-sold packages did not list eggs as an ingredient, making them dangerous to consumers with an egg allergy. The salad packages are no longer sold in stores, but consumers could still have them in their homes.
OREGON STATE
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Meal Replacements. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Due to the...
FOOD SAFETY
contagionlive.com

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'

Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

Florida Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Over Link to Listeria Outbreak

Big Olaf ice cream has been linked to a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. The CDC's investigation is ongoing. Listeria infection can be serious for people who are pregnant, older adults, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems. What it...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy