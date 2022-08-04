Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show

Read on www.wlwt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert canceled
CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert, originally scheduled to take place at Owl's Nest Park in Evanston, then moved to Withrow High School has been canceled. "In coordination with our community partners in Evanston, we've decided to cancel tonight's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert at Owls Nest/Withrow...
WLWT 5
Drew Lachey filming new docu-series about the making of musical in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-native Drew Lachey is working on a new docu-series filming in the Queen City. Drew Lachey and wife Lea Lachey are partnering with Film Cincinnati on a docu-series on their musical “label-less." The musical stage play combines popular music, spoken word, moving visuals and powerful choreography...
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta Get Your Goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Madisonville Food Hall Element Eatery Announces First Three Tenants
Madisonville's forthcoming Element Eatery food hall has just announced its first three tenants. Locals MashRoots, Taco Oso and Four Mile Pig are the spot's first "chef partners," according to a release. Element Eatery — slated to open in September — will eventually host eight culinary options in its 34,500-square-foot space...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
This Midwest City Is Getting Something Right—So Don’t Miss It
It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities—Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on—what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to taste what...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Frisch’s Big Boy Announces James Walker as New CEO
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Today, Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announces the hiring of its new Chief Executive Officer, James Walker. Walker, an accomplished restaurant industry veteran, comes to the brand most recently from Nathan’s Famous. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005420/en/ James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. (Photo: Business Wire)
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
dayton.com
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series. On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
WKRC
Celebrate artist Charley Harper's 100th birthday with event, son's book
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Few people have changed the asthetic of the Tri-State more than Charley Harper. Take a walk around the city and his geometric animals can be seen on murals, bookshelves, bumper stickers, and more. August 4 would have been Harper's 100th birthday. His son, Brett Harper, talks about his father's life and legacy and his own book, "Wild Life".
High School Insider: Previewing the Fairfield and Winton Woods football seasons
Fairfield football coach Jason Krause and Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy reflect on this preseason and what they like about their respective teams entering the season opener on Aug. 19.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Anderson Twp, OH USA
I was coming back to work from my lunch break when I found this cute little quilted heart. It happened to also be my favorite colors!!!! Really made my week to find something left intentionally!!! Thank you to the kind stranger what a great idea!
WLWT 5
'A true gentleman': Hippo keeper says Tucker, dad of newest baby hippo, is a great addition to the zoo
Cincinnati Zoo's hippo Bibi just welcomed her second baby hippo, bringing a new member to the bloat. The new baby's dad, Tucker, arrived in Cincinnati in September from the San Francisco Zoo. Bibi and Tucker bred in December, the zoo says. The zoo says the dad-to-be has been a great...
WLWT 5
Want to name the new baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's how
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo just welcomed a baby hippo and you can help name the new baby. The zoo announced Bibi gave birth to her second baby hippo late Wednesday night. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she...
seehafernews.com
Legion State Champs Eliminated At Great Lakes Regional
A hugely successful summer baseball season has come to an end in Michigan for the Manitowoc American Legion varsity team. Legion Post-88 dropped a pair of very competitive games Thursday (August 4th) at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Michigan. The Wisconsin Triple A champs were edged by Illinois...
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
Comments / 8