2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
Why Carvana Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Investors appeared overly eager about the stock despite a lackluster quarter.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs
The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates. Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
Tesla (TSLA) announces 3-for-1 stock split with stock dividend coming August 24
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it is moving forward with its 3-for-1 stock split and the stock dividend is coming on August 24. Yesterday, Tesla shareholders voted on a proposed 3-for-1 stock split and approved it with a strong majority (over 815 million shares for and just 9 million shares against).
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
