Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know

Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
