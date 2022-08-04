Craig's Cruisers adds The 360 and more new attractions for maximum summer fun

Read on www.fox17online.com
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
Toddler Activities in West Michigan & Grand Rapids. You may think you know of the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, but when your toddler is on the move and ready to play, it’s time to go!. To help you search for the “best toddler activities near...
Celebrate the different nations and cultures of Africa in a fun-packed festival happening in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. A Glimpse of Africa Festival, one of its kind and the largest African cultural Festival in West Michigan, will showcase the rich, diverse, beautiful African cultures through fashion, art, crafts, food, dance, music, and interactive activities for both adults and kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A youth sailing organization in Grand Rapids is expanding their outreach to Muskegon. The Jolly Madison Sailing Club (JMSC) says it will host a program along Muskegon Lake Aug. 8–19. We’re told the club, which launched last year, endeavors to get inner-city youngsters between...
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
Ever since “Stranger Things” put Kate Bush’s classic tune “Running Up That Hill” on repeat, we’ve been thinking about some of our favorite places to get our cardio fix along Lake Michigan. The gorgeous sand dunes that hug the edge of Lake Michigan not...
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
ALTO, Mich. — The Michigan Society of Herpetologists will be at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give families a hands-on experience with dozens of reptiles. The event will raise awareness...
Buck Creek Nature Preserve is for Nature Lovers who Don’t Want to Leave the City. Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round. Discover all the best birds, deer and other wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve. People love this paved path through the woods right in the middle of Wyoming...
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
Another season of fantastic performances is set to kick off at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for their 97th season, and the "School of Rock" will be the first show in the lineup premiering on August 5. Based on the hit movie, this rock-filled adventure follows Dewey Finn, a failed,...
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
As the queen of being productively lazy, DoorDash is my bestie for the restie. My bestfriend and I share a DoorDash account so I can use his DashPass, which is the best idea ever. Here are five of the most loved restaurants on DoorDash in Grand Rapids. Who would not...
According to a new report from a commercial real estate firm, the state of multifamily construction in West Michigan continues to reflect broader nationwide trends. NAI Wisinski Great Lakes recently released its biannual Multifamily Construction Pipeline Report for the West Michigan region. The report outlines the status of multifamily developments in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and the lakeshore for the first half of 2022.
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
