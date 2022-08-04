Read on www.ourquadcities.com
Carly Pearce Had an Epic Moment On Stage Friday in Iowa [WATCH]
On August 2nd, the Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off six days of concerts on the Grandstand stage. Not surprisingly, many of those concerts are country acts, including Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen, and Carly Pearce. On Friday night, August 5th, Carly Pearce took the stage in Iowa, and it...
REVIEW: Strong ’70s music, exhaustingly silly story at Circa
As a child of the 1970s who went to college with Seth Rudetsky, I was prepared to love (or at least enjoy) “Disaster!” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island. I did not love “Disaster!” – though its clearly talented, exuberant cast delivers the jukebox musical’s 30-plus iconic songs with tremendous gusto, power and heart.
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
Flo Rida And Nelly Coming To Iowa’s Mississippi Valley Fair TONIGHT!
You’re damn right it is! The heat index is over 112!. Plus, Flo Rida and Nelly are playing TONIGHT at the Mississippi Valley Fair at the fairgrounds in Davenport!. Get your fill of fair food, fun, and of course, awesome music and attractions. Coming to the fair are:. Nelly...
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Rare car shown at QC British Auto Show on Saturday
LeCLAIRE, Iowa – When Dennis Klemm was asked how he became the owner of one of the rarest British sports cars, he simply said, “People die.”. Klemm and his wife Chrystal traveled from Wisconsin with their 1932 MD D Type for the Quad City British Auto Club Show on Saturday in LeClaire.
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
Junior Theatre veteran joins staff
Davenport Junior Theatre recently hired a familiar face as its new Mainstage Production Manager, Aaron Randolph III. Randolph will work with incoming Artistic Director, Ashley Becher, to manage and execute the shows at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, according to DJT’s Facebook page. He will be the lead support for Junior Theatre’s guest directors, designers, and stage managers.
No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival
Alternating Currents is coming up on August 19-21 in downtown Davenport. To say that there will be a variety of music, art, film, & comedy is an understatement. Some of it will be so in your face and hard to miss...and others will be so quiet you may wonder what's happening.
Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to fill the skies with hot air balloons next weekend, Aug. 12-13. Cody Dorgan, organizer, informs viewers about how to attend and what to expect. Gates will open at on Friday, Aug. 12 at...
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Olive Church of God in Christ provides families with school supplies for the new year. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ, located on 1020 N Ripley St, Davenport, has provided families with school supplies for ten years. This year, families arrive at the church...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ for a week
The Quad City Botanical Center will allow guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer. The...
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate. “She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said. She majored in social work with a...
'She was fearless:' Death of 12-year-old Lexi Payne saddens, unites Cameron community
MONMOUTH — Leave it to the youngest speaker at Saturday’s funeral service for 12-year-old Cameron resident Lexi Payne to get right to the heart of the matter on a very difficult day. Simply put, Lexi’s best friend, Kaycee Walters, said it best. “Be kind and loving to...
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
