Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

REVIEW: Strong ’70s music, exhaustingly silly story at Circa

As a child of the 1970s who went to college with Seth Rudetsky, I was prepared to love (or at least enjoy) “Disaster!” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island. I did not love “Disaster!” – though its clearly talented, exuberant cast delivers the jukebox musical’s 30-plus iconic songs with tremendous gusto, power and heart.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Sioux City Journal

Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare car shown at QC British Auto Show on Saturday

LeCLAIRE, Iowa – When Dennis Klemm was asked how he became the owner of one of the rarest British sports cars, he simply said, “People die.”. Klemm and his wife Chrystal traveled from Wisconsin with their 1932 MD D Type for the Quad City British Auto Club Show on Saturday in LeClaire.
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Junior Theatre veteran joins staff

Davenport Junior Theatre recently hired a familiar face as its new Mainstage Production Manager, Aaron Randolph III. Randolph will work with incoming Artistic Director, Ashley Becher, to manage and execute the shows at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, according to DJT’s Facebook page. He will be the lead support for Junior Theatre’s guest directors, designers, and stage managers.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to fill the skies with hot air balloons next weekend, Aug. 12-13. Cody Dorgan, organizer, informs viewers about how to attend and what to expect. Gates will open at on Friday, Aug. 12 at...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ for a week

The Quad City Botanical Center will allow guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA

