Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Clovis officer injured in wreck responding to training exercise
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the New Mexico State Police, an officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of Norris and 7th Street in Clovis, NM around 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the release, the preliminary investigation indicated that New Mexico State Police officers were responding to the Clovis […]
Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a male who had been shot. Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found Shammeal […]
Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Clovis 17-year-old
CLOVIS, N.M.— A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. according to Clovis Police Department. Police said Zyon Williamson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. In a press release from Clovis PD, Williamson was identified as the suspected shooter. Williamson went to the police station and gave “a detailed account […]
KFDA
Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a homicide suspect today after a woman was shot dead. CPD said 19-year-old Zyon Williams was arrested on a charge in the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
17-year-old dies after being shot in Clovis, police investigate
CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department was investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the head and died early Wednesday morning, according to a release. Clovis PD said officers responded to the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 12:38 a.m. The initial report was for a male shot in the […]
Friona woman charged after holding 17 immigrants hostage
The following is a press release from the United States Department of Justice: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A Friona woman allegedly who held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home has been charged with a federal crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro, 30, […]
Man on minibike killed after crash with semi
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer July 30, in Quay County. They say around 8 p.m. officers were called to U.S. Highway 54 east of Nara Visa, New Mexico; near the New Mexico and Texas border Police have identified the driver of the […]
1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Quay County Saturday
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Quay County, east of Nara Vista. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 54 milepost 351 around 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found […]
Sports Desk: New leader in Clovis
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Andrew McCraw is entering his first year as head coach of the Clovis Wildcats. He takes over a team who has underperformed in recent years, and he intends to build the culture back up. We are trying to bring back being nothing tougher than a Clovis wildcat, he said. “You know, that’s […]
‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said
CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
Curry County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
CURRY COUNTY N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has received multiple calls from people who said they received phone calls from individuals claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, the callers are impersonating deputies using different names and phone numbers, and instructing the individual to […]
First year Clovis coach installing new offense, mentality for Wildcats
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis football team has not lived up to its storied past in recent years. Coming off a 3-7 season, the Wildcats made a coaching change in the offseason and Andrew McCraw stepped in to elevate the program back to what it once was. “We are trying to bring back being nothing […]
Clovis Community College President placed on administrative leave
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis Community College announced Thursday that the college’s president has officially been placed on paid administrative leave. According to a statement from the college, the Clovis Community College’s Board of Trustees pleased the college’s president Charles Nwankwo on paid administrative leave. This was brought about because of the votes […]
