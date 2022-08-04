ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

KRQE News 13

Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a male who had been shot. Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found Shammeal […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Clovis 17-year-old

CLOVIS, N.M.— A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. according to Clovis Police Department. Police said Zyon Williamson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. In a press release from Clovis PD, Williamson was identified as the suspected shooter. Williamson went to the police station and gave “a detailed account […]
KFDA

Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a homicide suspect today after a woman was shot dead. CPD said 19-year-old Zyon Williams was arrested on a charge in the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
KRQE News 13

Man on minibike killed after crash with semi

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer July 30, in Quay County. They say around 8 p.m. officers were called to U.S. Highway 54 east of Nara Visa, New Mexico; near the New Mexico and Texas border Police have identified the driver of the […]
Martin Luther King
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: New leader in Clovis

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Andrew McCraw is entering his first year as head coach of the Clovis Wildcats. He takes over a team who has underperformed in recent years, and he intends to build the culture back up. We are trying to bring back being nothing tougher than a Clovis wildcat, he said. “You know, that’s […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Curry County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

CURRY COUNTY N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has received multiple calls from people who said they received phone calls from individuals claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, the callers are impersonating deputies using different names and phone numbers, and instructing the individual to […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Community College President placed on administrative leave

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis Community College announced Thursday that the college’s president has officially been placed on paid administrative leave. According to a statement from the college, the Clovis Community College’s Board of Trustees pleased the college’s president Charles Nwankwo on paid administrative leave. This was brought about because of the votes […]
