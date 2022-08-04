Read on siouxcityjournal.com
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a Sioux City convenience store. Asa Starr, 18, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
Laurel incident
Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said, during a news conference, that foul play is suspected in the deaths. He described the investigation as being in "the very early stages" and said the victims' identities are not being released at this time.
Dakota City gets more than eight years in federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Dakota City woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Erika Rojas, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 102 months in prison.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (56) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Siouxland Strange
A Sioux City man was arrested July 23 following a string of thefts from Menards that took place during June and July. The first theft took place around 11:36 a.m. June 25, according to criminal complaint documents, when 47-year-old Santos Rodriguez, of Sioux City, removed cement block from a display at Menards, 5900 Gordon Drive, and headed directly to the returns counter where he received a "refund" of $21.51 on cement block that hadn't been paid for.
Map: Sioux City road construction
Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland
Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days. The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and...
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
Jung appointed Director of the Compass at Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University recently announced that Dr. Daniel Jung is the new Director of the Compass, effective July 25. Jung is an associate professor in the biology department and has built several connections with students, faculty, staff, and the community over his tenure, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.
Woodbury County Fair has its king and queen
MOVILLE, IOWA — The king and queen and princes and princesses are now in place. Wednesday evening, the Woodbury County Fair announced its royalty at Flathers Hall in Moville. In total, seven Siouxland students recognized eight distinct designations which will carry with them until the 2023 fair festivities. According...
From the Archives: Circus returns, Rock and Roll Hall forms, Olympics celebrated
EDITOR'S NOTE: The "From the Archives" column is back. It will run Sundays in The Journal. Thank you to all who said they missed it. Greatest Show on Earth: For the first time in years Sioux City took a great interest in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus was skeptical that the crowds in the street for the parade would translate to a large attendance at the tents, but they were proven wrong as the crowds poured in.
United Way of Siouxland announces board of directors
SIOUX CITY -- The United Way of Siouxland recently announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. Board members are asked to serve three-year terms and to support the philosophy of the United Way of Siouxland and its mission, attend meetings regularly, donate to United Way and to become knowledgeable about the nonprofit.
Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors
SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors. Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Bea Houston, director of transitional education at...
LETTER: With the oil companies bidding on their own oil
With the oil companies bidding on their own oil, when are we going to take back the oil stocks like before? We all know that deal is illegal and our politicians should return it back to normal. Besides, we don't need to import oil, for we have been exporting oil since WWII. If you don't believe me, get on your computer and/or smart phones, then call, write your politicians. I have. John L. Coates, Sioux City.
