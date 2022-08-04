Medical Examiner: Multiple causes of death from Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide

Read on www.kimt.com
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
Omaha police investigating non-fatal shooting, seeking help from public
On Saturday, the Omaha Police Department said in a news release that they are investigating a shooting that took place on N. 69th Street.
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: State patrol suspects gunfire involved after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
Iowa Man’s Missing Dogs Both Found Shot To Death
As I sit and write these words, I'm at a loss. What would cause another person to take and harm another person's pet? These aren't just animals, they're family members. An Iowa man is mourning the loss of his two dogs after they went missing in late July. Officials in...
wvik.org
Maquoketa Caves Victims Died from More than Gunshot Wounds
That's according to the autopsy results released today (Thursday) by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and "multiple sharp force injuries." His wife, 42-year-old Sarah, died from "multiple sharp force injuries." Officials also say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. They were all from Cedar Falls.
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting being investigated in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
ourquadcities.com
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday
UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KETV.com
Rescue crews pull tuber experiencing heat exhaustion from the Elkhorn River
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a tuber experiencing heat exhaustion was rescued from the Elkhorn River Saturday. Deputies said it happened east of King Lake around 3:50 p.m. Waterloo Fire and Rescue launched an airboat team and the woman was found quickly after. Medics rushed her to the hospital...
KCCI.com
Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: 2 missing dogs in Iowa found dead with bullet wounds to the head
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving two dogs that were found dead in rural Cumberland on Tuesday. They were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road, the sheriff's office reported. Officials say the rear legs of...
KETV.com
Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction
OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
iheart.com
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
