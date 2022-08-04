ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Medical Examiner: Multiple causes of death from Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide

 2 days ago
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza

Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KETV.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
OMAHA, NE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man’s Missing Dogs Both Found Shot To Death

As I sit and write these words, I'm at a loss. What would cause another person to take and harm another person's pet? These aren't just animals, they're family members. An Iowa man is mourning the loss of his two dogs after they went missing in late July. Officials in...
wvik.org

Maquoketa Caves Victims Died from More than Gunshot Wounds

That's according to the autopsy results released today (Thursday) by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and "multiple sharp force injuries." His wife, 42-year-old Sarah, died from "multiple sharp force injuries." Officials also say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. They were all from Cedar Falls.
MAQUOKETA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Shooting being investigated in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old. OPD said police arrived at a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim that had arrived by private vehicle. The report said the officers spoke with the 24-year-old victim who reportedly told them that she was...
OMAHA, NE
ourquadcities.com

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday

UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
PALO, IA
KETV.com

Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction

OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
OMAHA, NE
AM 1490 WDBQ

2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
FARLEY, IA
iheart.com

Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday

(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KCRG.com

Two dead in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

