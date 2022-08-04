ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THP: Motorcyclist killed after Carter County crash

By Murry Lee
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash occurred on Highway 19E at the intersection of 1st Avenue.

Johnson City man accused of setting fires in apartment with partner inside

The THP reports that at 3:34 p.m., a Subaru stopped at a stop sign on 1st Avenue. The driver then tried to cross the highway. At that point, a Honda motorcycle and the Subaru collided.

The motorcyclist, identified as Gregory Maney, of Butler, was killed in the crash. Gregory was wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver of the Subaru was injured, according to the THP report. The driver had been wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

According to the preliminary report, citations and criminal charges are pending against the driver of the Subaru.

Wayne Hughes
2d ago

prayers and a speedy recovery the one that lost his life God will carry though the gates of heaven with every lasting love 😇

