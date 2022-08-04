Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94

Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Chicago Journal
Man shot and killed on the Red Line this morning
CHICAGO - Another man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train this morning, authorities said. There is currently not much information to go on as the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. this morning near the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's south side.
Man fires shotgun in Englewood park, found with disturbing notes and small arsenal
A man from Woodridge who, police say, fired a shotgun in a park in the Englewood neighborhood, was carrying a small arsenal and disturbing notes.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
Party bus rams into several parked vehicles on North Side; Charges pending
CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles parked along North Side streets were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles. The 45-year-old driver continued driving erratically down Broadway way then turned […]
fox32chicago.com
CTA promises there will be more police on Chicago trains after another deadly shooting
CHICAGO - Officials are promising to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) trains after another Red Line passenger was murderedearly Saturday. The Red Line, in particular, seems to be a hot spot for violent crime. On Wednesday, a Red Line passenger was stabbed while the train was in the South Loop. On July 25, a Red Line passenger stabbed and killed a robber who was allegedly armed with a gun. On July 22, four people were stabbed on a Red Line train on the North Side. On July 18, a woman was slashed during a robbery at the Red Line Monroe station in the Loop. On June 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead at a Red Line Station on the South Side.
Grocery store security guard attacked with hammer by man caught shoplifting
A bizarre incident involving a hammer occurred at a grocery story on the Near North Side Friday night. A man working as a security guard at the Jewel-Osco at Clark and Division was attacked by a man with a hammer, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Suspect shoots 28-year-old man after carjacking him in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was carjacked and then shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Ashland. At about 4:53 a.m., a 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle when a suspect entered through the front passenger side and displayed a firearm, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
26 shot in Chicago, 4 dead in weekend violence
CHICAGO — Twenty-six people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago since Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was found outside on the 4000 West Monroe Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Around 3:20 […]
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating
A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.
Off-duty Chicago cop involved in Stevenson Expressway shooting that leaves woman critically wounded: ISP
Illinois State Police said it may have been a case of road rage. Police said two cars were involved. The woman shot was in one car with another person; the off-duty Chicago police officer was in another vehicle.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another wounded after shots fired in Loop parking lot, police say
CHICAGO -- One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a parking lot in the Loop. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing in a parking lot about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man fired shots into Chicago park; police find handwritten notes about mass shootings in vehicle
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - A Woodridge man was arrested Thursday in Englewood with five loaded guns, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and disturbing handwritten notes about mass shootings. Chicago police say they intercepted the man after he fired a shotgun into a park. Alexander Podgorny, 29, now faces five felony counts...
To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint. "We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said...
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
