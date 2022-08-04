ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Journal

Man shot and killed on the Red Line this morning

CHICAGO - Another man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train this morning, authorities said. There is currently not much information to go on as the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. this morning near the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's south side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police

CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Party bus rams into several parked vehicles on North Side; Charges pending

CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles parked along North Side streets were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles. The 45-year-old driver continued driving erratically down Broadway way then turned […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA promises there will be more police on Chicago trains after another deadly shooting

CHICAGO - Officials are promising to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) trains after another Red Line passenger was murderedearly Saturday. The Red Line, in particular, seems to be a hot spot for violent crime. On Wednesday, a Red Line passenger was stabbed while the train was in the South Loop. On July 25, a Red Line passenger stabbed and killed a robber who was allegedly armed with a gun. On July 22, four people were stabbed on a Red Line train on the North Side. On July 18, a woman was slashed during a robbery at the Red Line Monroe station in the Loop. On June 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead at a Red Line Station on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Bus Driver#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

26 shot in Chicago, 4 dead in weekend violence

CHICAGO — Twenty-six people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago since Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was found outside on the 4000 West Monroe Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Around 3:20 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint. "We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said...
NILES, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed

If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
MORRIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy