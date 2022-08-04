ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen is expecting another baby almost 2 years after pregnancy loss

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYdGt_0h4gvf0300
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nearly two years after her tragic pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen has another baby on the way.

The model took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, writing, "Joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way." This will be her third child with husband John Legend.

In 2020, Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized due to bleeding. She and Legend were expecting a son, Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen said at the time. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

In 2021, Teigen marked the one year anniversary of her pregnancy loss, writing that "a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to."

In her new post, Teigen, who recently said she is one year sober, shared a look at her baby bump and said she had previously been "just too nervous" to announce she was expecting again.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves," she said Wednesday, "but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parade

Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home

Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jamelia announces her fourth pregnancy: ‘Keep us all in your prayers’

Jamelia Davis has revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.The 41-year-old singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her daughters Teja, Tiani, and True cradling her baby bump on Instagram.“Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn’t sure how to ‘announce’ lol,” Davis wrote in the caption. “But I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother).”“The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also ( I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready).“Keep us all in your prayers, We’re so excited, and feeling...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy