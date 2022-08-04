Chrissy Teigen is expecting another baby almost 2 years after pregnancy loss

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nearly two years after her tragic pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen has another baby on the way.

The model took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, writing, "Joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way." This will be her third child with husband John Legend.

In 2020, Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized due to bleeding. She and Legend were expecting a son, Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen said at the time. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

In 2021, Teigen marked the one year anniversary of her pregnancy loss, writing that "a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to."

In her new post, Teigen, who recently said she is one year sober, shared a look at her baby bump and said she had previously been "just too nervous" to announce she was expecting again.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves," she said Wednesday, "but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."