ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public safety announced Friday the arrest of a Phoenix man following a month-long investigation into stolen vehicles. 37-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Monday after Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives saw him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between properties in south Phoenix, according to a DPS release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police resume school traffic enforcement

Kids are returning to the classroom and police in Mesa are advising drivers to slow down and obey speed limits in and around school zones. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC 15 News

24-year sentence for man who killed of Arizona jail officer

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Authorities recover 6 stolen cars from two houses in south Phoenix, 1 arrested

PHOENIX — One man was arrested after authorities served a warrant on two residences in south Phoenix and recovered six stolen vehicles. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said after a month-long investigation, the Vehicle Theft Task Force took 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones into custody. Detectives observed Jones operating...
AZFamily

Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa Police Department#Police#Ukraine#Vehicles#The Arizona Grand Resort#Ukrainians#Colombian#American
KTAR News

Deputies search for man last seen swimming in Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a man who went underwater swimming in the Humbug Cove area of Lake Pleasant and did not resurface, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release, an adult man entered the water at around 2:00 p.m. and was not...
AZFamily

Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
chandleraz.gov

Chandler Fire offers free emergency preparedness training to residents

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler Fire Department is offering a free training course for Chandler residents who want to learn how to take care of themselves, their family, neighborhood, and community during an emergency or disaster. This Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course provides community members with hands-on and classroom instruction over two consecutive Saturdays. Courses include fire safety, utility control, light search and rescue, basic medical care and more.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
25newsnow.com

Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a delivery,...
kbsi23.com

4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 101 in Glendale reopens after deadly crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Loop 101 have reopened in Glendale after a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the crash happened near the Glendale Avenue exit and involved two vehicles. Authorities did not specify how many people died in the crash...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter

Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy