fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Arkansas, Mesa and Phoenix
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public safety announced Friday the arrest of a Phoenix man following a month-long investigation into stolen vehicles. 37-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested Monday after Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives saw him operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between properties in south Phoenix, according to a DPS release.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police resume school traffic enforcement
Kids are returning to the classroom and police in Mesa are advising drivers to slow down and obey speed limits in and around school zones. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
ABC 15 News
24-year sentence for man who killed of Arizona jail officer
A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
Authorities recover 6 stolen cars from two houses in south Phoenix, 1 arrested
PHOENIX — One man was arrested after authorities served a warrant on two residences in south Phoenix and recovered six stolen vehicles. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said after a month-long investigation, the Vehicle Theft Task Force took 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones into custody. Detectives observed Jones operating...
AZFamily
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
12news.com
Family of slain MSCO detention officer speaks out: 'The justice system completely failed us'
PHOENIX — Jorge Vargas’ family said justice was not served after the man convicted of killing him was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Vargas had been a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer for eight years, before he was murdered on his driveway as he was getting ready to go to work on August 8, 2013.
AZFamily
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
Official police reports state that a motor vehicle accident took place in Glendale when a car crashed into a couple’s apartment unit while they were sleeping. The incident occurred early on Wednesday.
chandleraz.gov
Chandler Fire offers free emergency preparedness training to residents
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler Fire Department is offering a free training course for Chandler residents who want to learn how to take care of themselves, their family, neighborhood, and community during an emergency or disaster. This Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course provides community members with hands-on and classroom instruction over two consecutive Saturdays. Courses include fire safety, utility control, light search and rescue, basic medical care and more.
25newsnow.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a delivery,...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Traffic Collision In Pinal County (Pinal, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an unidentified man was killed following a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Pinal County. The Department spokesperson, Bart Graves, said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near milepost 211 travelling Westbound. [..]
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 101 in Glendale reopens after deadly crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Loop 101 have reopened in Glendale after a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the crash happened near the Glendale Avenue exit and involved two vehicles. Authorities did not specify how many people died in the crash...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for breaking through drywall at north Phoenix auto shop, stealing tools
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who was seen on camera stealing from an auto parts shop after busting through the drywall of the building. The alleged burglary happened on May 15 at around 1:30 a.m. at a shop near 7th Street and Butler Drive. Police...
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
Boy located by MCSO deputies reunited with parents
A boy that was found by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies wandering near Laveen has been reunited with his parents.
fox10phoenix.com
Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
