Dane Cook, 50, is engaged to girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, 23

The comedian and Arlington native popped the question after five years of dating the singer/fitness instructor.

Comedian Dane Cook performs at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles in 2021. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

After five years of dating, comedian Dane Cook and singer/fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor are engaged.

The Arlington native, 50, popped the question to Taylor, 23, during a trip to York Beach, Maine, according to People.

“Making my fiancée @itskelsitaylor laugh is my favorite sound,” Cook wrote on Instagram. “I love her with all my heart. We’ve made beautiful memories over the last five years. There’s so much to celebrate as we look forward together.”

In an Instagram post of her own, Taylor punningly noted that fiancé “has a nice ring to it.”

“Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment,” Taylor wrote. “I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Cook, who started dating Taylor when she was 18, has addressed questions in the past about the couple’s age gap the best way he knows how — through jokes.

“Sometimes I actually find myself saying, ‘Where has she been all my life?’” Cook said during a 2019 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. “And then I realize she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

“People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle,’” Cook added. “I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in a cradle for, like, nine years. Relax.’”

Cook told People that he chose York Beach to pop the question in honor of his late mother.

“When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us,” Cook said. “It’s a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place.”