Broomfield, CO

Overturned box truck delays traffic on I-25 near Broomfield

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Overturned box truck delays traffic on I-25 near Broomfield 00:34

A box truck and a car were involved in a crash that delayed traffic on Interstate 25 Thursday morning near Broomfield.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers got a call for the crash close to 6 a.m. about a rollover. During the response, it was determined a box truck and a 2016 Volkswagen were involved in the crash, which blocked two to three lanes for more than two hours.

Copter4 was above the crash during the response on I-25 near E-470.

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries.

All lanes were clear in the interstate by 8:20 a.m.

1310kfka.com

Broomfield HS student killed in crash that injured 4 more teens ID’d

A Broomfield High School student killed in a crash last week has been identified. He’s known as Michael “Dominic” DePalma. Police said DePalma was in a vehicle with four other teens heading south on Highway 287 near Dillon Road in Lafeyette when they crashed into a semi at the intersection. All five teens were hospitalized; three remain hospitalized. DePalma was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect distracted driving and alcohol were factors. Broomfield High School said grief counselors are on-hand for any affected students.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Denver, CO
