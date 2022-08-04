Effective: 2022-08-06 23:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1119 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Florence Junction to San Tan Valley to near Olberg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 169 and 190. US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 219. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 139 and 161. Locations impacted include Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Magma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Bapchule. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO