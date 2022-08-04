Read on www.fantasypros.com
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Willie Snead IV is signing with the 49ers
Veteran WR Willie Snead is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Snead has bounced around the last few years after having his most productive years with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Since then, he had struggled to get his footing with the Ravens before playing in a limited role for both the Panthers and Raiders last season. Snead is most likely being signed as a depth piece, but the competition behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be open in the 49ers' offense and Snead has shown he has the talent to earn that WR3 status. It is worth monitoring the 49ers' preseason and depth charts to see if Snead deserves a spot on benches in deeper leagues.
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
ESPN Posts Bizarre Analytical Ranking of Detroit Lions' Offensive Line
If your analytical model thinks the Detroit Lions' offensive line will finish in the bottom-third of the league, something could be terribly off.
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.
Browns Officially Sign Former Michigan Star
The Cleveland Browns are making some changes to their cornerback room as their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars approaches. On Friday, the Browns announced the signing of former Michigan and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Lavert Hill. In a corresponding move, they waived cornerback Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation.
Andrew Ogletree impressing in camp
Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.
Jon Gruden’s agent makes bold claim
Jon Gruden was forced to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the 2021 season over a leaked email scandal. Many have predicted that we have seen the last of him in the NFL, but Gruden’s agent says that is a poor assumption. Bob...
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be kept until cut-down day
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are no clear trade partners for QB Jimmy Garoppolo as he continues to rehab his injury. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to keep Garoppolo as long as possible until necessary, even potentially until final cuts at the end of August. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
8 Hero RB Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
5 Undervalued Wide Receivers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Experts share five wide receivers they feel are going undervalued this fantasy football draft season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again
On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
Framber Valdez earns 10th win of season in win vs. Guardians
Framber Valdez improved to 10-4 Friday as Houston beat Cleveland, 9-3. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. Fantasy Impact:. It was far from Valdez' best performance of the season. Nevertheless, the Astros lefty earned his 17th consecutive quality...
Tony Buzbee vaguely hints at potential litigation against the NFL
During his Thursday press conference that primarily focused on criticizing the NFL for its handling of the discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — even though the NFL continues to try to suspend Watson for at least one year — attorney Tony Buzbee provided a vague hint regarding his potential plans for the future.
Mark Andrews will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that tight end Mark Andrews will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game against the Titans on Thursday night according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The move is said to be precautionary and not indicative of...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Marcus Freeman Today
Marcus Freeman has wasted no time proving that he has what it takes to recruit elite talent to Notre Dame. On Friday, the Fighting Irish landed a commitment from four-star safety Ben Minich. Less than 24 hours later, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's joining the program. Notre...
