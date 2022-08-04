ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Poverty and turmoil: S.Sudan's post-independence history

By ALEX MCBRIDE, MICHELE SIBILONI, Simon Wohlfahrt, ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN, SUMY SADURNI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hmHD_0h4guDRc00
Violence has dogged South Sudan for almost all of its brief history /AFP

South Sudan's leaders have announced they will remain in power two years beyond an agreed deadline, sparking criticism from foreign partners.

Here's a look at the tragic history of the world's newest nation.

- 2011: New nation -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0koi_0h4guDRc00
Celebrations in Juba as South Sudan joins the rollcall of nations /AFP

On July 9, South Sudan proclaims itself independent from Sudan following six years of autonomy and decades of war.

The president is Salva Kiir, with Riek Machar as his deputy. The rivals, who belong to two different ethnic groups, led the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) that spearheaded the push for independence.

- 2013: Civil war -

Kiir fires Machar and all government ministers, their deputies and several police brigadiers on July 23.

After a night of fighting in the capital Juba, Kiir says on December 16 his forces had thwarted an attempted coup by Machar, who denies the claim.

The fighting spreads beyond the capital, fuelled by rivalries between Kiir's Dinka group and Machar's Nuer.

It sets off tit-for-tat massacres, spiralling into five years of war.

- 2016: Leader in exile -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBayZ_0h4guDRc00
April 2016: Machar, centre, and Kiir, right, send a message of unity /cds/AFP/File

Machar and Kiir sign a peace accord in August 2015.

Machar returns to Juba and is sworn in as vice president on April 26, 2016.

But fighting between supporters of both leaders breaks out again in July. Machar goes into exile, accusing Kiir of trying to have him killed.

- 2018: Peace deal -

Kiir and Machar meet for the first time in two years on June 20.

On September 12 they sign a new peace agreement to end a war that has killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced roughly four million.

The deal paves the way for a power-sharing government which, after much delay concerted international pressure, is eventually installed in February 2020, with Machar reinstated as vice president.

- 2021: Violence continues -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y00LD_0h4guDRc00
Needy: Violence in South Sudan has forced hundreds of thousands to flee their home /AFP/File

However, armed violence remains widespread, with recurring bloodshed beween rival ethnic groups, and an insurgency in the country's south displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The UN several times extends its peace mission, as well as an arms embargo.

A UN report in April warns that the slow pace of implementing the peace accord risks a relapse into "large-scale conflict".

On May 8, after a delay of more than a year, Kiir includes opposition lawmakers in a new parliament.

- 2022: Extension of power -

In March, the UN accuses the government of rights violations amounting to war crimes over attacks in the southwest last year, calling for investigations against dozens of individuals, including for abuses against children.

The same month, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) warns that over 70 percent of South Sudan's 11 million people will face extreme hunger this year because of natural disasters and violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWSR9_0h4guDRc00
February: Machar, left, and Kiir attend a ceremony in Juba /AFP/File

In April, Kiir and Machar agree on the creation of a unified armed forces command, a key provision of the peace deal after years of deadlock.

Four months later, they announce that the transitional government will remain in power two years beyond the agreed deadline, in a move foreign partners warned lacked legitimacy.

Martin Elia Lomuro, the minister of cabinet affairs, says the decision was taken "to address the challenges that impede the implementation of the peace agreement".

But the United States, Britain and Norway boycott the announcement, expressing concern that the extension did not involve consultations with civil society or international partners, among other groups.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'

Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Kenya’s election wrestling match: Dynasties v Hustlers

In a move akin to a Trump backing a Clinton in a US election, Kenya's outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to hand the political crown to his foe-turned-friend Raila Odinga - only to see his deputy William Ruto trying to snatch it in the 9 August election. It has led...
POLITICS
AFP

Ivory Coast president Ouattara pardons predecessor Gbagbo

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced Saturday that he had pardoned his predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo, who faced a 20-year jail term for a 2018 conviction over political unrest. - A 'fraternal meeting' - The announcement of the pardon comes just weeks after a meeting on July 14 between Outtara, Gbagbo and another former president, Henri Konan Bedie.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#United Nations#War Crimes#Poverty#Machar S Nuer
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Place
Africa
BET

At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US-China relations risk long, deep freeze over Taiwan: experts

The scale of China's military and political response to a visit to Taiwan by the top US lawmaker suggests the latest downturn in relations between the two superpowers could be deep and long-lasting, analysts say.  John Culver, a former CIA Asia analyst, said in a discussion Thursday hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, that China's main purpose with its military exercises was to change that status quo.
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Wartime Leaders in History

Each nation has its own pantheon of highly-revered military leaders who conquered lands, repelled invaders, and defeated enemies abroad. Among these are a select few whose exploits cemented their place in history. These generals, admirals, kings, and conquerors used tactical and logistical genius and charismatic leadership to defeat larger, better-equipped armies. Many died during their […]
MILITARY
AFP

China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat

China said Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on key issues including climate change -- a move Washington decried as "fundamentally irresponsible" as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan. And Friday saw China's foreign ministry hit back further against the United States, suspending talks and cooperation on multiple agreements -- including on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China fires missiles around Taiwan, sparking US condemnation

China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets Thursday as it held its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan, a show of force condemned by Washington as a gross overreaction to Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island. Taiwan said the Chinese military fired 11 Dongfeng-class ballistic missiles "in several batches" and condemned the exercises as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".
POLITICS
AFP

Seoul says Pelosi DMZ visit sends clear message to North

After her high-profile trip to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in South Korea Thursday where her agenda included a visit to the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) -- but not a meeting with the country's president. And her trip to the DMZ is seen by President Yoon Suk-yeol as "a sign of strong deterrence between South Korea and the US against North Korea," an official from his office said Thursday.
WORLD
AFP

Erdogan heads for high-stakes Putin talks on Ukraine, Syria

Ways to halt the war in Ukraine and the possible launch of a new conflict in Syria are expected to dominate talks on Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Complicating these efforts are repeated threats by Erdogan to launch a new military operation in Syria -- a country where Russian and Turkish interests clash.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Christian politicians can't be racist': Hungarian PM Viktor Orban urges U.S. to learn from his election wins, to wage war on liberals and says America needs 'less drag queens and more Chuck Norris' in CPAC speech

Hardline Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received a hero's welcome at a major conservative conference in Texas on Thursday, as he urged the American right to learn from his multiple election successes. He implored his audience not to pull their punches in a culture war with globalizing liberals. And he...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

78K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy