Davidson's Speed & Mundt's Experience Shape Vikings While Smith is Injured

Read on www.vikings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Yardbarker
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
Yardbarker
Tight Ends Making Strides at Packers Camp
The tight end position has been up in the air for the Green Bay Packers. With Robert Tonyan still on the PUP list , there have been questions of how the depth chart will shake out. Aaron Rodgers has always loved throwing to tight ends so it is an important part of the offense. Training camp would hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Packers. The tight ends have been making strides at Packers camp.
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell reiterates competition at center
Going into the draft cycle, there was a lot of discussion about the center position. After drafting Garrett Bradbury at 18th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, the Vikings thought they had the center position solved. He was viewed as “pro ready” and a perfect fit for the wide zone scheme.
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Burrow on Field, Hurst Continues to Make Plays as D-Line Dominates
Bengals training camp continued on Thursday
‘Never heard a rookie talk so much trash’: Robert Saleh vocal on Jets rookie Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets selected corner Sauce Gardner with the fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has yet to take an official NFL snap yet, but the rookie has left an impression on Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh joined Andrew Siciliano and Shaun O’Hara of the NFL...
NFL・
2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions’ offensive line preview
Penn State has lost a couple of more veteran players on the offensive line leaving them with a more young and promising group. With just three seniors listed on the roster, a lot of young talent is going to be asked to grow up very quickly. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who will be protecting the blindside of Sean Clifford, has a chance to become a keystone on this offensive line. The Maryland native has the size and speed at the tackle spot to really turn into something special this coming season. Outside of Fashanu, there are a bunch of guys looking to earn their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Stars will lead the Vikings' offense, but others will decide good or great
EAGAN — If you’re a fan of the NBA on TNT then you have heard Shaq talk about “The Others.” His theory is that stars can only take teams so far — it’s whether everyone around them rises to the occasion that will be the difference between making a deep playoff run or sitting at home.
NBC Sports
Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook
SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers tight end tears ACL
The San Francisco 49ers have had another player go down with a serious injury during training camp. This time it’s on the offensive side of the ball. First reported by Mercury News reporter Cam Inman, scans revealed that tight end Jordan Matthews tore his ACL and will be going on injured reserve. Matthews went down without contact while running a route. Matthews joins defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. as 49ers players who have gotten season ending injuries this training camp.
Lewis Cine tweet acknowledges NFL learning curve
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine is trusting the process when it comes to his transition from college to the NFL level. Nothing comes easy when competing against the best players in the world, and Cine is getting a first-hand glimpse of it in his ongoing training camp battle with veteran Camryn Bynum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Twins starting Tim Beckham at first base on Friday
Minnesota Twins infielder Tim Beckham is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Beckham will man first base after Luis Arraez was positioned at second, Jorge Polanco was named Minnesota's designated hitter, and Byron Buxton was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Berrios,...
Comments / 0