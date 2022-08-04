Read on www.androidpolice.com
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Urgent Android warning over apps infested with Joker malware – the Google Play downloads you should delete immediately
ANDROID users are being warned about a number of applications that are reportedly infested with the Joker malware. The urgent warnings come from cybersecurity experts who have identified a list of apps from the Google Play store that should be deleted immediately. Cybersecurity firm Pradeo says it has found the...
How to delete a Gmail account
A Gmail account has pretty much everything you need from an email account. Besides sending and receiving the typical email, it also allows you to set up accounts on millions of other websites easily. Gmail is by far the most popular email service around. As of 2022, at least 1.8...
How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger
Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
How to remotely control and access your Amazon Alexa devices
As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
Forget glass, forget metal — Google could be going high-end with future Pixel materials
It's no secret Google has a ton of hardware products coming down the line — and I'm not talking about the ones it's willing to discuss on record. Sure, the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and a new Pixel tablet planned for next year might be enough to get you excited, but really, it's the unannounced gadgets that have us excited. A new leak shines some light on two upcoming devices from Google, including a long-awaited, long-delayed device that could be on its way next year.
Amazon Alexa: How to get local information from your smart speaker or display
Amazon Alexa has more capabilities than playing music and managing smart home devices. You can ask Alexa to create reminders, set alarms, check calendar events, use Voice Shopping to order and track stuff from Amazon, and even get local information. The latter is quite helpful to check the local news and weather, look up sports schedules, explore new nearby restaurants, and find traffic details by using voice commands.
Your WhatsApp group admin will soon be able to delete your messages
WhatsApp certainly didn’t pioneer group chats, but it was instrumental in making them an indispensable part of our lives. The Meta-owned service has been around for over a decade now, and group chats have been a WhatsApp feature since 2011. However, group administrators don’t have much control over the chat itself. To fix this for good, we learned WhatsApp is beta testing powerful controls, so administrators can delete messages sent by other members.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
How to find downloads on your Android phone
Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
It's time for Amazon Drive users to move all their files or lose them
Amazon is much more than just a shopping destination you can pick up a brand spanking new microwave oven from — it actually has something of an ecosystem of its own with both software and hardware products that give even the likes of Google and Microsoft a run for their money sometimes. Obviously, not all see success thanks to the intense, cutthroat competition in their respective categories. One such venture is a cloud storage application that's very similar to Google Drive. Chances are you haven't even heard of Amazon Drive until we brought it to your attention. If you're curious about dropping your files onto the service, though, it's probably too late.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced
One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
Google may not launch Android 13 until September
Google released the initial preview of Android 13 pretty early compared to previous versions of the OS. That led many to believe that Android 13 would launch publicly for everyone earlier than usually, too. However, the latest evidence suggests that this might not be the case. While we wouldn’t have been surprised if Google launched Android 13 this month, it looks like the new version might only come out in September.
OnePlus shows off OxygenOS 13, headed first to the OP 10 Pro
OnePlus has just gone official with the OnePlus 10T, a phone that’s not arriving without a healthy dose of controversy, having dropped (temporarily, we hope) its iconic alert slider. But when it comes to questionable moves from the company, none stand out more prominently in recent memory that the decisions it’s been making with regard to its software — and specifically, the influence of ColorOS upon OxygenOS. After all the ColorOS pushback, we've been hugely curious to see what the next step would look like, and today we got a preview of just that, as OnePlus drew back the curtain on OxygenOS 13.
Google Duo's Meet-ification is starting for everyone
There's a big transition in the works right now, as Google takes its latest stab at “simplifying” its communication apps by merging Duo and Meet. The company went official with its plan back at the start of June, and about a month later we started seeing an early sign of this change, as an update to Duo started introducing some new functionality and expressly acknowledged the pending Meet re-branding. At the time, only a few people were seeing any of this, but with August now upon us, it appears that Duo users everywhere are being brought in on the change.
Gmail emails going to Trash folder instead of Inbox [Fixed]
Gmail is one of the most used email services for internet users nowadays. The service is free to use and has a lot of fascinating features. However, some users have been facing an issue where their Gmail emails go to the Trash folder instead of the Inbox. In addition, the...
