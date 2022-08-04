ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Rapaport Blasts Jake Paul For Fight Cancelation Due To Ticket Sales

By Nicole Bosco
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 26

Bill Jones
2d ago

I don't like Rappaport....but he's right this time

Reply(2)
14
max hernandez
2d ago

Jake has never fought a professional boxer in his life his record is 0-0

Reply(1)
7
diligaf
2d ago

Michael who maybe this has been should go rappa-report to washed up /career is over island

Reply(4)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
