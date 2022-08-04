How to Factory Reset a MacBook, Windows Laptop or Chromebook to Sell or Give Away

Read on www.cnet.com
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
CNET
How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time
You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
technewstoday.com
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
CNET
Why You Need a VPN on Your Phone, and How to Set It Up in Under 10 Minutes
Whether you're using an iPhone or Android device, having a virtual private network on your phone is essential if you want to keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. VPNs can also be an extra layer of protection if you're at a coffee shop or in an airport, and you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network. not be entirely secure.
CNET
Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
technewstoday.com
How to Reimage a Computer on Windows?
Resetting or Reimaging your computer is a great option to consider if your computer is very old and running slow. Although these two have some similarities, they are slightly different processes. Reimaging is restoring your computer to a certain saved image whereas reformatting is deleting everything from the selected drive.
CNET
HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review: One Size Fits Some
Apple abdicated the high-end all-in-one market once dominated by its 27-inch iMac, but no one's rushed in to fill the gap. Even Microsoft discontinued its 32-inch touchscreen Surface Studio 2. The trend isn't surprising, given that both the price and size of 24-inch models tends to make them more attractive than the larger models for the type of buyer considering an all-in-one, where speed is usually pretty far down the list of requirements. And if you do want a 27-inch model, there are numerous midrange offerings in Dell's Inspiron and HP's Pavilion lines. As the lone remaining premium big-screen option (as far as I can tell), the HP Envy 34 AIO becomes the best choice in that class by default.
CNET
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Edge flashing black screen [Fixed]
When using Microsoft Edge, if the screen keeps flashing black or flickering, this post will be useful to fix the problem. The problem for some users is severe and, at times, doesn’t allow them to use the program as if all of them froze. You will need to wait until the control is back.
CNET
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More
There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
technewstoday.com
9 Methods to Fix Black Screen on Macbook
For Mac users, the black screen issue may not be a rare occurrence. However, because there aren’t any error messages on the screen, you might not know what actually went wrong. Black screen on your Macbook could be due to an unresponsive system management controller or an improper power...
The Windows Club
How to remove Reveal Password button for saved logins in Firefox on Windows 11/10
If you want to remove the reveal password button for saved logins in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer, then this tutorial will definitely be helpful. Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and all other modern browsers, Firefox also lets you save logins and passwords for websites. You can easily find and manage saved Passwords in Firefox and also view a particular saved password using the reveal password or show password button/icon. Those who don’t want that can simply remove or disable that reveal password icon using two built-in features of Windows 11/10 OS.
The Windows Club
Windows Defender Exclusions not working [Fixed]
Windows Security or Windows Defender comes with an option called Exclusions that helps you exclude files or folders from being scanned. However, if you have added some items but Windows Defender is still flagging them due to some reasons, these suggestions will help you. You can follow these troubleshooting suggestions when Windows Defender Exclusions are not working on Windows 11 PC.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
makeuseof.com
What Is Windows 11 S Mode, and Should You Use it?
Windows S Mode puts your computer on complete lockdown. Once activated, S Mode lets you enjoy the highest level of security Microsoft can offer. However, there are limitations. These limitations, in themselves, wouldn’t bother you if you are not a power user or want your child to use technology safely....
makeuseof.com
How to Migrate Windows to an SSD Using Disk Genius
Getting Windows onto a solid state drive (SSD) can really speed things up. Installing a fresh copy of windows on your SSD is quite straightforward, but transferring an existing installation to one is trickier. Migrating your Windows OS from your HDD to your SSD is a delicate process and can...
The Windows Club
Windows Defender keeps saying Threats found
If Windows Defender keeps saying Threats found in a popup message of the original interface, this guide will help you get rid of the issue. Even if you have taken action already, it might continue to display the message on your screen and interrupt you from doing your work. Therefore, you need to go through these tips to troubleshoot the problem on Windows 11 and Windows 10 PC.
CNET
iOS 16 Will Let You Unsend, Edit Texts on Your iPhone. Here's How It Works
It's not entirely out of question to send out hundreds of text messages in a day, especially if you're part of a large group chat. And with so many messages going back and forth, it's pretty much expected that you'll make a mistake or two. Usually though, that's not a...
