Behind Viral Videos

HasanAbi can’t stop laughing over this self-described Pokimane ‘simp’

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Distractify

Don’t Do the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok - It’s Disgusting, Brutal, and Pointless

When you're trying to get work done and are constantly being distracted by the incessant buzzing of social media notifications, it can almost feel like a lot of these applications were scientifically designed to waste your time. It doesn't help that folks on these various platforms are constantly developing new trends and challenges for people to engage in, and there seems to be a new niche created for these challenges each and every day, like the Gauntlet Challenge. And a lot of curious TikTokers want to know: what is it?
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Person
Pokimane
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Whiskey Riff

Twitter Is Stunned At Viral Video Of Komodo Dragon Wolfing Down A Deer

Growing up in elementary school, you learn about creatures like the Komodo dragon, and I was always under the impression that these things were just oversized lizards. But no, after seeing this video, I’m fully convinced that Komodo dragons were the only creatures to survive the asteroid that hit earth during the prehistoric period, or they were sent down to earth from a UFO to wreak havoc on anything that steps in their path.
wegotthiscovered.com

Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen

Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
The Independent

Renée Zellweger says she ‘survived a lot’ to get to 50: ‘I’ve earned my power and voice’

Renée Zellweger has said that turning 50 felt like a “whole new beginning” as she reflects on living “unapologetically” and rejecting the beauty standard of chasing her youth.The Bridget Jones’s Diary actor believes more people should embrace their current age, rather than comparing themselves to how they looked when they were younger.“I have this conversation with my girlfriends all the time,” Zellweger, 53, said in a new interview with The Sunday Times.“Who’s redefining 50 or 60 without having to say, ‘Hey, look at me with my clothes off and I still look almost as good as I did back then?’“I...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ fans wonder if the show has a new power couple

Netflix’s fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things is notably home to an array of couples that help to keep hopeless romantics full of love and hope. And while couples like Nancy and Steve — sorry, Jonathan — and Mike and Eleven — sorry, Will — are often the central focus of the hit sci-fi series, eagle-eyed viewers are starting to wonder if a different couple is stealing the romance spotlight.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans are seriously worried about Daredevil getting Disneyfied

Charlie Cox isn’t messing around when it comes to making his long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback as Daredevil, with his re-introductory cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home just the tip of an iceberg that’s now looking as though it could sink the Titanic. The actor will next be...
