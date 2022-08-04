New Hartford women indicted for conspiring to distribute narcotics

Read on www.wwlp.com
Alleged Drug Dealer, Parolee Arrested in Utica
UTICA, NY – On Wednesday, the Utica Police Department announced they had arrested a suspected...
Suspected Upstate NY Bank Robber Caught! Watch Video of His Arrest!
A suspected bank robber has been caught following a police chase in Central New York this week. Watch the video below showing the moment New York State Troopers and local agencies surround the getaway vehicle and arrest the man. What lead up to the moment of arrest sounds like something...
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor
A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
Madison Co. Assistant District Attorney, one other overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine
Nelson, Madison County, NY — A Madison County Assistant District Attorney appears to have resigned from his position, after Madison County Sheriff's investigators say he and one other person in his home overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine. Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses and the other individual were found unresponsive when deputies arrived on scene, according to the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division. No charges are pending at this point.
Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County
LATHAM, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A former FedEx driver from Yorkville has been charged with murder in Ephratah, Fulton County. Anthony Dotson, Jr, 24 years old, is charged with Second Degree Murder following a State Police investigation of a house fire this past May. The fire took place on May 13th at 517 State Route 67 in the Town Ephratah.
Man arrested in death of Florida woman
WAPPINGERS FALLS – State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida woman who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a residence on Dorothy...
Utica Woman Arrested, Accused of Cashing Fraudulent Check Worth $13K
A Utica woman is under arrest following an investigation into an identity theft case. The victim in the case had contacted the Utica Police Department and notified investigators that a check belonging to the victim had been, allegedly, fraudulently signed and cashed. The check was written in an amount that...
Police Investigating After Man Smashed in Head with Glass Bottle
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating after a man was assaulted with a...
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle
An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following an investigation into a shooting that happened about two weeks ago. The Major Crimes Unit started investigating after a man was shot in the legs on Neilson Street on July 23. Following the shooting, investigators identified 23-year-old Idris Brown...
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
Is Syracuse woman who killed boyfriend by driving over him a victim, a killer or both? Judge decides
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse woman who intentionally drove over and killed her boyfriend to escape abuse was sentenced Thursday morning. Judge Matthew Doran said this was one of the hardest questions of his long career: Do you let a killer walk free because of the trauma she has suffered or retraumatize her by sending her to prison while she is pregnant?
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
