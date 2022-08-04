Enfield Rotary Club emphasizes its fundraising projects

President of the Rotary Club, Julie Cotnoir

ENFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic has made the Rotary Club refocus its priorities of providing service to the community through fundraising projects. After COVID-19 required months of sheltering in place and Rotary Club members had to meet via Zoom, the club decided to adjust its meeting requirements.

President Julie Cotnoir said Rotarians had been required to attend meetings every Wednesday but attendance dropped a bit during the pandemic when some members had trouble with the technology or were “Zoomed out” after sitting in front of screens all day for their jobs.