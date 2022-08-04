‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County

Read on www.pennlive.com
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Fig & Barrel Pub: Warm, Inviting and Aged to Perfection
The first thing one notices upon entering The Fig & Barrel Pub in downtown York is the “Whiskey Wall.” It is a tall wall of fully-operational whiskey bottles and small barrels stacked on wooden shelves behind a lovely long bar just inside the front door. You can’t miss...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
abc27.com
York’s First Friday features ‘Baby Rave’ event
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
abc27.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Kylin Asian Fusion (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
York community hosts food truck benefit for families of deadly tractor crash
RED LION, Pa. — On Friday, hundreds of people made their way to the New Bridgeville Fire Company for a food truck fundraiser. The money raised will help the Stoltfuz, King, and Fisher families after last week’s deadly tractor crash in Lower Chanceford Township. “It’s just an unimaginable...
abc27.com
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River
Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
York County horse rescue struggles to stay on the saddle through inflation
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
abc27.com
Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
abc27.com
India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
Some of the 4,000 beagles from research center land at central Pa. shelter: Here’s how you can adopt them
Adams County SPCA, located at 11 Goldenville Road in Gettysburg, announced on its Facebook page that it now has 30 of the beagles that were recently evacuated from a breeding facility in Virginia available for adoption. Federal officials filed suit against the Envigo RMS facility in Cumberland County, Va., in...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
