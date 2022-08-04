ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Volunteer shortage at Schuylkill County Fair

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
 2 days ago
WOLF

Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident

WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old

PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Geisinger holds hiring event in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — In Berwick, Geisinger held a hiring event to recruit more workers. The event went from noon to 6pm, to help give information on career opportunities. Attendees got to learn about potential recruitment incentives and other benefits. Openings currently exist in both the inpatient and outpatient...
BERWICK, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Pennsylvania Society
WOLF

Suspected skimming device found at Schuylkill Co. gas station

North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - The Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after an suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump. It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station located on State Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers say the device could have...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday

Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

ATV riders causing mayhem in area of Luzerne County

DUYREA, Pa, (WOLF) — Duryea police have received multiple reports of ATV riders along with a dirtbike rider performing acts of vandalism to drivers in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea. On July 29 around 8 PM, Police were dispatched to Coxton Road. A woman reported while she...
DURYEA, PA
WOLF

UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
NESCOPECK, PA
WOLF

Stargaze at Penn State's Friedman Observatory open house

LEHMAN, Pa. (WOLF) — For those who admire the night sky, The Friedman Observatory at Penn State is having an open house to view the stars. The event occurs on Friday nights from 8 to 11:45PM. Those who attend with be able to view stars, galaxies, and other planets.
LEHMAN, PA
WOLF

Fatal motorcycle accident in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle in East Stroudsburg Wednesday. Stroud Regional Police Department reports it happened around 11:30 PM on South Cortland Street. Police were dispatched to find a motorcycle crashed and the man was unconscious with multiple injuries. The man...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Driver rescued after vehicle gets pinned under tractor-trailer

DUPONT, Pa. (WOLF) — A driver was rescued from a vehicle after it was pinned under a tractor-trailer Thursday night. Multiple fire and rescue departments responded to the scene of an accident with heavy entrapment on Commerce Road at the U.S. Hydration Overflow lot in Dupont around 10 PM.
DUPONT, PA

