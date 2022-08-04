Volunteer shortage at Schuylkill County Fair

Read on fox56.com
WOLF
Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident
WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
WOLF
Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old
PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
WOLF
Geisinger holds hiring event in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — In Berwick, Geisinger held a hiring event to recruit more workers. The event went from noon to 6pm, to help give information on career opportunities. Attendees got to learn about potential recruitment incentives and other benefits. Openings currently exist in both the inpatient and outpatient...
WOLF
Lawmakers, families demand answers from Commonwealth Health for closure of First Hospital
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Commonwealth Health has announced their plans to close First Hospital and their affiliated outpatient facilities. They say their primary reasons for the closure are a lack of employees and the inability to accept new patients following a riot that broke out in June. Thursday...
WOLF
Suspected skimming device found at Schuylkill Co. gas station
North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - The Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after an suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump. It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station located on State Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers say the device could have...
WOLF
Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
WOLF
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
WOLF
ATV riders causing mayhem in area of Luzerne County
DUYREA, Pa, (WOLF) — Duryea police have received multiple reports of ATV riders along with a dirtbike rider performing acts of vandalism to drivers in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea. On July 29 around 8 PM, Police were dispatched to Coxton Road. A woman reported while she...
WOLF
Salute to First Responders: Kingston/Forty Fort Firefighters Battle the Heat on Hot Days
For this month’s Salute to First Responders, we had the chance to catch up with firefighters at the Kingston/Forty-Fort fire department this afternoon and learn more about their jobs, especially on hot days like today. On average, the Kingston/Forty Fort station will receive around 6,000 calls per year. Most...
WOLF
UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
WOLF
Stargaze at Penn State's Friedman Observatory open house
LEHMAN, Pa. (WOLF) — For those who admire the night sky, The Friedman Observatory at Penn State is having an open house to view the stars. The event occurs on Friday nights from 8 to 11:45PM. Those who attend with be able to view stars, galaxies, and other planets.
WOLF
Fatal motorcycle accident in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle in East Stroudsburg Wednesday. Stroud Regional Police Department reports it happened around 11:30 PM on South Cortland Street. Police were dispatched to find a motorcycle crashed and the man was unconscious with multiple injuries. The man...
WOLF
Driver rescued after vehicle gets pinned under tractor-trailer
DUPONT, Pa. (WOLF) — A driver was rescued from a vehicle after it was pinned under a tractor-trailer Thursday night. Multiple fire and rescue departments responded to the scene of an accident with heavy entrapment on Commerce Road at the U.S. Hydration Overflow lot in Dupont around 10 PM.
