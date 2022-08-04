Read on www.milfordmirror.com
Related
milfordmirror.com
Fred McKinney (opinion): Ensuring social equity takes work
Recently, the Social Equity Council approved five cannabis retail license applications, 15 cultivator license applications and denied all 14 of the Equity Joint Venture, or EJV, license applications. It is clear the SEC has been working hard to ensure that Connecticut’s cannabis industry is being operated fairly and transparently when it comes to social equity. But the SEC needs help, and the denial of all 14 EJVs is an indicator of the need for that help.
milfordmirror.com
Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs?. It may depend on what the definition of...
milfordmirror.com
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of...
milfordmirror.com
Extreme heat to continue into next week in CT, weather service says
Those seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures will be discouraged: The heat is expected to continue in Connecticut into early next week, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory will continue until 8 p.m. Friday. The weather service warned of maximum heat index values ranging from the mid-90s...
Comments / 0