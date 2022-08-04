Recently, the Social Equity Council approved five cannabis retail license applications, 15 cultivator license applications and denied all 14 of the Equity Joint Venture, or EJV, license applications. It is clear the SEC has been working hard to ensure that Connecticut’s cannabis industry is being operated fairly and transparently when it comes to social equity. But the SEC needs help, and the denial of all 14 EJVs is an indicator of the need for that help.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO