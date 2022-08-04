ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Hometown Hero: The Beautiful Lives Project

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD9HJ_0h4grLOn00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are two Midstate baseball teams and the people at the Beautiful Lives Project.

The York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers taught some baseball fundamentals to about 60 people with disabilities at PeoplesBank Park in York.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“I hope they’re able to gain friendships and to learn baseball skills, and most importantly, to gain the confidence to go out and to live their dreams and to break down the barriers and obstacles that every person with his or her own disability faces on a daily basis,” said Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project.

Weiler started the Beautiful Lives Project in 2017. Learn more about the project and Wednesday’s event in the video below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Look at Landis Place on King

Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River

Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Sports
York, PA
Society
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Timmy

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. “Timmy is a special needs kitty,” owner Bobbi Devine, of Jonestown, explains. “He has a condition called Radial Hypoplasia, which means that the radius bones in the front legs are either missing or deformed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancaster Barnstormers#Nexstar Media Inc
WITF

The Fig & Barrel Pub: Warm, Inviting and Aged to Perfection

The first thing one notices upon entering The Fig & Barrel Pub in downtown York is the “Whiskey Wall.” It is a tall wall of fully-operational whiskey bottles and small barrels stacked on wooden shelves behind a lovely long bar just inside the front door. You can’t miss...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
lebtown.com

Have a look at the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers

Daniel “Dan” Siegel, the chairperson of the Lebanon Area Fair, reflected on this year’s fair and its turnout with LebTown. “In 2021, we sort of had a record-breaking year,” Siegel said. “So, … unless everything aligned perfectly, we weren’t expecting to be quite at that target.”
LEBANON, PA
chronicle-express.com

Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania

Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy