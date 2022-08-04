ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer to be hosted by Cobb Chamber

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 2 days ago
Read on cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Kiosk at Riverside Epicenter offers COVID PCR test 24 hours per day

Cobb County announced on its website that in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb & Douglas Public Health is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at the Riverside Epicenter. (For a description of the difference between a PCR and an antigen COVID test from a molecular biologist, follow this...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Old Clarkdale Park ribbon-cutting celebration Saturday August 6

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Old Clarkdale Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Cobb County distributed the following description of the event in their weekly newsletter:. Renewing Old Clarkdale Park. Celebrate our newest park at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Old Clarkdale Park, 5000 Austell-Powder...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb County, GA
Business
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
City
Acworth, GA
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb animal shelter reopens, special adoption deal in progress

The Cobb County Animal Services Shelter announced in an email to the Courier that the shelter has reopened, and a special adoption deal is underway from now through August 25. The Shelter has reopened to the public and is taking appointments for forever families to meet their forever friends. From now until August 25th, any dog over 25lbs. & cats and kittens are only $25 during our Christmas in August adoption special. To see the pets available for adoption and to set an appointment to visit, readers and followers can go to www.CobbCounty.org/pets.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather: Sunday August 7

The National Weather Service forecasts a high chance of rain here in Cobb County on Sunday August 7, with a high near 88. We’re under a continuing hazardous weather outlook due to scattered thunderstorms across the region. Extended forecast. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Why I’m removing onsite comments from the Cobb County Courier

Those of you who have been around the internet for awhile have probably noticed that onsite comment sections have been removed from many news sites that once had thriving discussions under the articles. The discussions were not always civil, and many comments were from people who obviously didn’t read the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#The Cobb Chamber#Selectcobb#Eclipse Networks#The Board Of Directors#Cobb Executive Women
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather report and climate summary: Saturday August 6

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon rain despite otherwise partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday August 6, 2022. The high is expected to be near 89 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region due to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Weather forecast for Cobb County: Saturday August 6

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday August 6, despite an otherwise partly sunny day, with a high near 89 degrees. The region continues to be under a hazardous weather outlook due to scattered storms. Extended forecast. This forecast...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy