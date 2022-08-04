Firefighter, mom charged with abusing 1-year-old who suffered brain bleeds

Read on www.pennlive.com
just turn the kids over. if you don't want to be a parent. just surrender the kids so someone else can.
Dauphin County couple charged after police find unresponsive 1-year-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with multiple crimes against a 1-year-old. Brandi L. Sheesley, 35, and Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, have been charged with aggravated assault- victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older, endangering the welfare of children- parent/guardian/other commits offense and aggravated assault- attempted to cause injury with extreme indifference, according to the criminal complaint.
Lancaster man pulls gun on two outside apartments: Police
Police accuse a Lancaster County man of firing a shot when he saw a suspicious person walking near his vehicle outside his home. William Bonanno faces charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault after he followed two people from their vehicle to a nearby apartment, entered a verbal altercation and fired a bullet as a “warning shot”, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
Pa. man claims a police officer shocked him six times while he was having an epileptic seizure
WILLIAMSPORT-A Columbia County man has accused a police officer of repeatedly employing a Taser on him despite knowing he suffers from epilepsy. Jeremy Timko, 48, who was never charged, makes the allegation in a suit filed Friday in U.S. Middle Court against Hemlock Twp., its Police Chief Michael Van Dine, and Officer Scott Traugh.
abc27.com
Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide
MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Pa. house fire; criminal probe underway
Update: Fire that killed 10 people in Pa. home started on porch at 2:30 a.m.: DA. Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a house fire early Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper...
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
abc27.com
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Friendly wrestling match' ends with assault, police say
HAMBURG, Pa. — A Berks County man is facing several criminal charges after the police said a "friendly wrestling match" evolved into the threat of a shooting and an attempted stabbing. The series of events began to unfold around 1 a.m. Friday inside an apartment at 17 S. Fourth...
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
wdac.com
Suspects In Lancaster Stabbing Sought
LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault. On July 13 around 11:02 p.m., officers responded to 308 S. Queen Street at Dominion Pizza for a reported fight involving a person with a knife. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside the restaurant suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released. During the course of the investigation, video evidence was secured and analyzed by investigators. Two suspects involved in the assault were identified and charged with aggravated assault. Police are searching for Joe Diaz Sr., who is homeless, but living in Lancaster and Jennifer Rivera, also from Lancaster. If you know their whereabouts, call Lancaster Police at 717 735-3301.
Lancaster woman, homeless man wanted for pizza shop stabbing: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A homeless man and Lancaster woman are wanted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police for allegedly stabbing a man inside a restaurant. Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., homeless but allegedly living in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera, of the 300 block of S. Prince St. are wanted for their role in the stabbing at a pizza shop.
Man accused of putting gun in pregnant girlfriend’s mouth
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man previously accused of pointing a gun at police and a Luzerne County Children & Youth caseworker now has additional charges after authorities say he beat and threatened to murder his pregnant girlfriend. According to Nanticoke Police Department, on July 12 officers responded to the parking lot of CYS for a […]
WGAL
Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
State police capture one of Harrisburg’s most wanted accused of 2020 escape
One of state police’s five most wanted in the Harrisburg area has been taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant on August 5 on Tia Lashay Williams, 39, of Harrisburg. Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Lenker for “escape,” which police allege occurred on...
Warrant out for Lock Haven man who fled with more than $9,000
Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job. Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police. Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote. Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception. Docket sheet
Man Found In Central Pennsylvania Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances
A man found dead in his home is being investigated as a "suspicious death," police say. Harrisburg Police were call to a report of a man found dead at home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by the department.
Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
