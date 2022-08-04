ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kbhbradio.com

Sturgis Police – parking emerges as leading problem as rally starts

STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Police Department released their first rally update of the year Saturday. Chief Geody VanDewater says parking has emerged as the usual leading problem. As of Saturday, police had reported a dozen illegal parking calls – which covers a time frame from 6:00 a.m. Friday...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing 11-year-old found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says a boy who was first reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Police say 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind was...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders

STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Homeowners reminded to trim branches to avoid obstructing traffic signs

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Homeowners and property owners are being reminded to trim or remove tree branches or bushes from private property and boulevard areas to avoid creating safety hazards. Tree branches and bushes on the properties can obstruct traffic signs at intersections and other areas, and homeowners and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
STURGIS, SD
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A suspect has been arrested for a string of Rapid City vehicle burglaries last month. Monday, police arrested Edgar Yamni Bear Runner, 20, at a home where they also found items from the vehicles, including two stolen firearms. Additional charges, according to police, are pending.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrests vehicle burglary suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in neighborhoods around Sheridan Lake Road and West Chicago Street from July 15-20. Police previously were seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a surveillance photo, who was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Yamni Bear Runner and residing at 2613 Castle Heights Drive.
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
WAUSAU, WI
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Police investigating shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say no one was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night. The department says officers were called to the 700 block of South Street for a report of a man firing a gun at a car. Witnesses told police that it started as a fight between a driver and a motorcyclist.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Domesticated ducks rescued in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, one duck has died. Several domesticated ducks were discovered on the side of the road in Pennington County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, six ducks with clipped wings were left along Old Folsom Road...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

