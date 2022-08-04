Read on www.newscenter1.tv
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police – parking emerges as leading problem as rally starts
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Police Department released their first rally update of the year Saturday. Chief Geody VanDewater says parking has emerged as the usual leading problem. As of Saturday, police had reported a dozen illegal parking calls – which covers a time frame from 6:00 a.m. Friday...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing 11-year-old found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says a boy who was first reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Police say 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind was...
KELOLAND TV
Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
KELOLAND TV
Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
The city of Custer doesn't want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders
STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
newscenter1.tv
Local first responders unite to host pop-up sprinkler parties in summer heat
RAPID CITY, S.D. — High temperatures over the past few weeks inspired the Rapid City Police and Fire Departments to find a ‘cooler’ way to interact with local kids. They started with a water battle and ice cream event at Knollwood Townhomes, and continued the activities at Star Village on August 3.
newscenter1.tv
Homeowners reminded to trim branches to avoid obstructing traffic signs
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Homeowners and property owners are being reminded to trim or remove tree branches or bushes from private property and boulevard areas to avoid creating safety hazards. Tree branches and bushes on the properties can obstruct traffic signs at intersections and other areas, and homeowners and...
KELOLAND TV
Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
kotatv.com
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A suspect has been arrested for a string of Rapid City vehicle burglaries last month. Monday, police arrested Edgar Yamni Bear Runner, 20, at a home where they also found items from the vehicles, including two stolen firearms. Additional charges, according to police, are pending.
kotatv.com
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrests vehicle burglary suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in neighborhoods around Sheridan Lake Road and West Chicago Street from July 15-20. Police previously were seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a surveillance photo, who was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Yamni Bear Runner and residing at 2613 Castle Heights Drive.
KELOLAND TV
Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Police investigating shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say no one was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night. The department says officers were called to the 700 block of South Street for a report of a man firing a gun at a car. Witnesses told police that it started as a fight between a driver and a motorcyclist.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
KELOLAND TV
Domesticated ducks rescued in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, one duck has died. Several domesticated ducks were discovered on the side of the road in Pennington County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, six ducks with clipped wings were left along Old Folsom Road...
