Rep. Carolyn Maloney Walks Back Comments On Joe Biden's 2024 Prospects

By Marita Vlachou
 2 days ago

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Thursday offered an apology to President Joe Biden, calling him an “outstanding president” after saying she believes he won’t run for a second term in 2024.

“Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run,” Maloney told CNN’s “New Day.” “I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it, you are a great president and thank you for everything you’ve done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America.”

On Tuesday night, Maloney appeared with her two rivals for New York’s 12th Congressional District for a debate hosted by NY1 and WNYC. During a lightning round, Maloney, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Suraj Patel were all asked if Biden should run in 2024.

“I don’t believe he’s running for reelection,” Maloney said.

Maloney defended her statement on Thursday morning, telling CNN’s Brianna Keilar she has her own reasons to think so.

“That was just my own personal belief,” Maloney said. “But I will support him if he runs and it’s totally his decision.”

“We’re all entitled to have our own information and our own beliefs,” she added.

The New York Democrat went on to call Biden an “outstanding president,” speaking highly of his record and his work getting a deal on the Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Democrats are hoping to pass in the coming days.

Despite a growing unease inside the Democratic Party about Biden seeking another presidential term, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that Biden “plans to run in 2024.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

